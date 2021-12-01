Chinese factory output edges up

AFP, BEIJING





Manufacturing activity in China last month edged up on the back of an easing in power shortages and a drop in some raw material costs, official data showed yesterday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, in the world’s second-biggest economy rose to 50.1, returning after two months above the 50-point mark, which separates growth from contraction.

The latest data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics were also better than a 49.7 reading expected by a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Women assemble speakers on a production line at a factory in Fuyang, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“A series of recent policy measures to strengthen the guarantee of energy supplies and stabilize market prices has shown results,” bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said in a statement.

A “tightness” in power supplies eased last month, allowing manufacturing capacity to pick up, while prices of some raw materials also “dropped significantly,” he said.

With a recovery in the global economy and the approaching Christmas season, foreign trade has continued to improve, Zhao said.

China’s non-manufacturing PMI dropped slightly to 52.3, down from a 52.4 reading in October, as the country grappled with fresh domestic COVID-19 outbreaks.

Analysts had predicted slowing growth after a flare-up of cases in late October, which spread to 21 provinces, and prompted sweeping travel restrictions and closures.

Capital Economics said in a report on Monday that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would test China’s strict “zero-COVID” strategy, adding that if this proved harder to contain than the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, it “would expect officials to tighten containment measures,” disrupting services further.

One analyst suggested a cautious reading of the latest PMI data.

“We don’t think the rebound ... implies a turnaround of the manufacturing sector,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.

Factory activity this month is likely to drop again “as the Chinese government starts restricting output in high-polluting sectors to ensure a blue sky for the upcoming Winter Olympics,” he added.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.