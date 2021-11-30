World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

BT Group shares rise

BT Group PLC shares advanced as much as 9.5 percent following a report that India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is weighing up a possible offer for the UK’s biggest telephone company. Reliance could make an unsolicited offer to buy into the company or even stake a claim for a controlling stake, with some strategic shareholders open to cashing out at the right price, the Economic Times reported. A BT spokesman declined to comment. Separately, the Mail on Sunday reported that private equity firms and investment funds are assessing BT’s infrastructure division Openreach at valuations as high as ￡40 billion (US$53 billion).

ENERGY

Gazprom profit hits record

Russia’s Gazprom yesterday reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit at 581.8 billion rubles (US$7.8 billion) for the third quarter, reflecting high natural gas prices. The Kremlin-controlled company, which a year earlier suffered a loss of 251 billion rubles, benefited from record-high natural gas prices in Europe, its key source of revenue. Gazprom said its average gas price in Europe and other regions jumped to US$313.40 per 1,000 cubic meters in the third quarter from US$117.2 a year earlier. The company said its July to September revenue rose to 2.4 trillion rubles, also a quarterly record high, from 1.4 trillion a year earlier.

CEMENT MAKERS

PPC sets net-zero target

PPC Ltd, the biggest South African cement maker, has set a target of attaining net zero emissions by 2050. The company aims to cut emissions by 10 percent by 2025 and 27 percent by 2030, it said in its inaugural climate change report yesterday. PPC produces 11.6 million tonnes of cement a year. PPC and other South African industrial companies are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions in a country that is the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases. Across Africa, cement accounts for 32 percent of emissions of the climate-warming gases from manufacturing, according to Mckinsey & Co.

CHINA

Gini coefficient high: official

The country needs to cut its Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, to under 0.4 to achieve common prosperity, an adviser to the central bank said. The Gini coefficient should be lowered from 0.47 to close to 0.4 by 2025 and then toward 0.35 by 2035, said Cai Fang (蔡昉), a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee. Cai’s comments are notable, as government officials have not set national numerical targets for the Chinese Communist Party’s common prosperity drive, which was given high-profile backing by President Xi Jinping (習近平) in August.

MACROECONOMY

ECB thinks inflation peaked

The European Central Bank (ECB) believes that inflation peaked this month, meaning it would be premature to raise interest rates as price increases look likely to slow gradually next year, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. Inflation would trend back toward 2 percent next year, she told ZDF television yesterday, as supply bottlenecks and energy price growth level off. “Most forecasts actually assume inflation will fall below 2 percent, so there really are no signs of price rises getting out of control,” she said. “If we thought inflation would permanently settle above 2 percent, we would definitely react. However, at the moment, we see no indications of this,” she added.