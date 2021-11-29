Local life insurers reported a combined pretax profit of NT$375.3 billion (US$13.48 billion) for the first 10 months of the year, up 80 percent from last year, on the back of higher investment gains and lower foreign-exchange hedging costs, data released on Thursday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
During the 10-month period, their net investment income totaled NT$1.1 trillion, up NT$192 billion from last year, as many insurers booked capital gains from equity market investments, the data showed.
They had combined foreign-exchange hedging losses of NT$182.8 billion, an improvement of 22.6 percent on last year’s NT$236.4 billion, while their foreign-exchange losses fell 42 percent to NT$252.6 billion, the commission data showed.
The New Taiwan dollar appreciated 2.4 percent against the US dollar in the first 10 months, less than the 3.9 percent rise in the same period last year.
With the improvement in profitability, life insurance companies reported a combined book value of NT$2.61 trillion as of the end of last month, up 22.4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Separately, property insurers registered a combined pretax profit of NT$21.4 billion for the first 10 months, up 47 percent from a year earlier, backed by higher investment gains, the commission said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a
BOOST EXPECTED: Higher market prices would offset effects of the industry’s transition to more climate-friendly production methods, a company official said China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) expects steel demand to increase on the back of governments around the world subsidizing infrastructure construction amid a stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) told an investors’ meeting yesterday. “After getting through the hard times, I foresee at least one year, very possibly two years, of strong steel market,” Wong said. Calling a dip in steel prices a “short respite for the market,” Wong said that it would likely bounce back early next year on the back of mild winter temperatures around the world allowing construction activity. Despite COVID-19 spikes in some regions and increased
The resilience of the semiconductor supply chain was at the top of the agenda yesterday at the second Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue between representatives from Taiwan and the US. Other topics discussed included public health, green energy, the digital economy, 5G network security, and science and technology, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) represented Taiwan via videoconference from Taipei, while US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez spoke from Washington. The dialogue was conducted under the auspices of the American Institute