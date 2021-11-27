JAPAN
PM releases extra budget
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday delivered his first extra budget, funding the nation’s biggest-ever fiscal package, as he tries to lay the groundwork for what he has billed as a new version of capitalism and secure an economic recovery before next year’s elections. Kishida’s Cabinet approved new spending of ￥36 trillion (US$316 billion) and the issuance of about ￥22 billion in new government bonds to pay for it, government documents showed, confirming earlier reports. More than ￥1 trillion in cash handouts for households with children, along with several trillion more for restaurants and other businesses hit by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic are among the measures. Some analysts have questioned the need for so much spending now, given that Japan has lifted most restrictions.
INDONESIA
Jobs law rework ordered
A court ruling against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said yesterday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo’s drive to boost investment and reduce the economy’s reliance on consumption. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to amend the legislation within two years, citing procedural flaws in its handling. The government said it would comply. Jakarta had touted the law to try to lure foreign investors, citing related structural changes that have seen measures introduced to relax labor rules, reduce red tape and speed up permitting. “It cannot be ruled out that some investment decisions or corporate actions could be delayed as legal experts dissect the implications of this court ruling,” Citibank economist Helmi Arman said in a client note.
AUTOMAKERS
British output falls
British vehicle output fell by an annual 41.4 percent last month to its lowest October level since 1956 as the global lack of semiconductor chips and a plant closure hit the sector, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Friday. A total of 64,729 vehicles rolled off British production lines, the data showed. The fall reflected the global supply chain problems and Honda’s permanent closure of its factory in late July. Output in the first 10 months of the year stood at 721,505 vehicles, down 2.9 percent from the same period last year, when sites were closed for months amid COVID-19 restrictions. Full-year car and van output is projected to be below 1 million for a second consecutive year, but is expected to return to above that level next year, the trade industry body said, citing an independent forecast by AutoAnalysis.
ITALY
Apple and Google fined
The Italian Competition Authority imposed 20 million euros (US$22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google yesterday. The agency said that it fined Apple and Google 10 million euros each for contravening the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to “aggressive methods” in the use of their data for commercial ends. “Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends,” the agency said in a statement. The regulator imposed a 200 million euro fine on Apple and Amazon.com Inc earlier this week. Meanwhile, EU member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two pieces of legislation that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech.
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a