World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

PM releases extra budget

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday delivered his first extra budget, funding the nation’s biggest-ever fiscal package, as he tries to lay the groundwork for what he has billed as a new version of capitalism and secure an economic recovery before next year’s elections. Kishida’s Cabinet approved new spending of ￥36 trillion (US$316 billion) and the issuance of about ￥22 billion in new government bonds to pay for it, government documents showed, confirming earlier reports. More than ￥1 trillion in cash handouts for households with children, along with several trillion more for restaurants and other businesses hit by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic are among the measures. Some analysts have questioned the need for so much spending now, given that Japan has lifted most restrictions.

INDONESIA

Jobs law rework ordered

A court ruling against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said yesterday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo’s drive to boost investment and reduce the economy’s reliance on consumption. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to amend the legislation within two years, citing procedural flaws in its handling. The government said it would comply. Jakarta had touted the law to try to lure foreign investors, citing related structural changes that have seen measures introduced to relax labor rules, reduce red tape and speed up permitting. “It cannot be ruled out that some investment decisions or corporate actions could be delayed as legal experts dissect the implications of this court ruling,” Citibank economist Helmi Arman said in a client note.

AUTOMAKERS

British output falls

British vehicle output fell by an annual 41.4 percent last month to its lowest October level since 1956 as the global lack of semiconductor chips and a plant closure hit the sector, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Friday. A total of 64,729 vehicles rolled off British production lines, the data showed. The fall reflected the global supply chain problems and Honda’s permanent closure of its factory in late July. Output in the first 10 months of the year stood at 721,505 vehicles, down 2.9 percent from the same period last year, when sites were closed for months amid COVID-19 restrictions. Full-year car and van output is projected to be below 1 million for a second consecutive year, but is expected to return to above that level next year, the trade industry body said, citing an independent forecast by AutoAnalysis.

ITALY

Apple and Google fined

The Italian Competition Authority imposed 20 million euros (US$22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google yesterday. The agency said that it fined Apple and Google 10 million euros each for contravening the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to “aggressive methods” in the use of their data for commercial ends. “Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends,” the agency said in a statement. The regulator imposed a 200 million euro fine on Apple and Amazon.com Inc earlier this week. Meanwhile, EU member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two pieces of legislation that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech.