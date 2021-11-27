Shoppers in the US are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items, but the big question is: How much will supply shortages, higher prices and staffing issues dampen their mood this holiday season?
Americans, already fatigued with social distancing policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, might get grumpy if they cannot check off items on their holiday wish lists, or they might feel disappointed by the skimpy holiday discounts.
Exacerbating their foul moods is the fact that many frustrated workers called it quits ahead of the holidays, leaving businesses short-handed during their busiest time of the year.
Shoppers are expected to pay on average 5 to 17 percent more for toys, clothing, appliances, TVs and others purchases on Black Friday yesterday compared with last year, said Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector adviser at Allianz Research.
TVs are to see the highest price spikes on average, up 17 percent from a year ago, the research firm said.
That is because whatever discounts available were to be applied to goods that are already expensive.
Such frustrations could mute sales for the holiday season that are supposed to break records.
The National Retail Federation, the US’ largest retail trade group, said it expects holiday sales to increase 8.5 to 10.5 percent compared with last year’s holiday period, when shoppers, locked down during the early part of the pandemic, spent their money on pajamas and home goods — mostly online.
Holiday sales increased 8.2 percent last year from 2019.
“I think it is going to be a messy holiday season,” GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders said. “It will be a bit frustrating for retailers, consumers and the workers. We are going to see long lines. We are going to see messier stores. We are going to see delays as you collect online orders.”
Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing for Mall of America, the nation’s largest mall, expects customer counts on Black Friday to be close to the 2019 levels.
Its store tenants are seeing “power shopping” earlier in the season, Renslow said.
However, the mall’s tenants have struggled with staffing and, as a result, the center was to open two hours later and close one hour earlier yesterday, she said.
“They [retailers] are doing everything they can to deliver a good guest experience, but consumers are going to need to be patient and know that the lines may be little bit longer,” Renslow said.
Still, do not discount the resilience of shoppers who have shown signs that they want to celebrate after muted holidays last year.
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a