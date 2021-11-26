A Chinese city rolled out a series of easing measures to boost liquidity at property developers, becoming the first major local government to address a cash crunch engulfing the real-estate industry.
Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan with a population of about 21 million, is to accelerate approvals for home sales and property loans, as well as ease restrictions on using proceeds from pre-sales, a statement by the local housing authority late on Wednesday said.
“Chengdu is the first city authority to call for faster property-related loans in a clear official statement,” said Yan Yuejin (嚴躍進), research director at Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute (易居房地產研究院). “We may see other initiatives to press banks on faster mortgages soon.”
The move to boost liquidity in the beleaguered building sector comes as China’s home slump deepens, adding pressure on authorities to stabilize an industry that is estimated to account for almost one-quarter of economic output.
Some cities last week relaxed rules for land sales — a key revenue source for municipalities — after cash-strapped developers became reluctant to bid.
China’s State Council is calling on local governments to sell more special bonds this year to boost investment amid a slowdown in the economy.
Regulators are fine-tuning their long-running crackdown on the property sector after a credit crunch at China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and other junk-rated developers began spreading to higher-rated peers.
In late September, the central bank urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly cooling housing market and ease mortgages for some homebuyers. Official media reported in recent weeks that faster mortgages are already on the way.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) chaired a meeting of the State Council on Wednesday, urging local governments to execute more public works projects at the beginning of next year, Xinhua news agency reported.
Regional governments should step up project preparation, facilitate the launch of works that are mature and make reasonable requests for special bond quotas next year, Xinhua said.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front