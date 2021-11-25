World Business Quick Take

TURKEY

Demand soars as lira slips

People attempting to buy iPhones and other electronics received online error messages on Wednesday, including from Apple Inc’s local Web site, after a historic 15 percent plunge in the lira the day before caused havoc for prices. The currency slipped toward its record low yesterday, driven by worries over broader fallout for the economy after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended sharp rate cuts, despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal. The lira has lost 43 percent of its value this year and more than 22 percent since the beginning of last week alone. In turn, lira-priced goods have seen an effective sharp discount compared with prices elsewhere, with retailers struggling to keep up with price adjustments amid the market turmoil. The local prices of smartphones and computers were about 10 percent below US prices following the sudden depreciation in the lira.

ELECTRONICS

Apple sues NSO Group

Apple Inc on Tuesday sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the more than 1 billion iPhones in circulation. The suit from the Silicon Valley giant adds to the trouble facing embattled NSO, which was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of advocates, journalists and politicians were listed as potential targets of its spyware. US authorities have blacklisted NSO to restrict exports from US groups over allegations that the Israeli firm “enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression.” “To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices,” Apple said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

ELECTRONICS

Xiaomi’s growth slowing

Xiaomi Corp (小米) recorded its slowest pace of quarterly sales growth since early last year after supply chain issues choked off the flow of vital components and rivals like Apple Inc eroded its market share. Shares in China’s largest smartphone maker slid more than 5 percent in Hong Kong to their lowest since September last year, reflecting lingering concern about a global chip shortage that has wiped billions of dollars of revenue from the automotive and electronics industries. Xiaomi foresees that deficit persisting well into next year. Still, it is expecting to ship about 190 million smartphones this year — a rise of about 29 percent from last year — thanks to inroads into overseas markets and an expanding retail network. Revenue climbed 8 percent to 78 billion yuan (US$12.2 billion) last quarter, marking its slowest growth since the second quarter of last year.

SINGAPORE

Up to 5% GDP hike forecast

The government expects GDP to expand 3 to 5 percent next year, a slower pace than this year, as its rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic steadies. The first official forecast for next year compares with about 7 percent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday, reflecting the effect from easing pandemic restrictions and a stabilizing global economy. Manufacturing and trade would remain strong on robust external demand, ministry Permanent Secretary Gabriel Lim (林明亮) told a briefing, adding that downside risks globally include supply bottlenecks and a resurgence in infections. Travel, consumer and construction would show recovery, although activity levels might not reach pre-pandemic levels next year, he said.