TURKEY
Demand soars as lira slips
People attempting to buy iPhones and other electronics received online error messages on Wednesday, including from Apple Inc’s local Web site, after a historic 15 percent plunge in the lira the day before caused havoc for prices. The currency slipped toward its record low yesterday, driven by worries over broader fallout for the economy after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended sharp rate cuts, despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal. The lira has lost 43 percent of its value this year and more than 22 percent since the beginning of last week alone. In turn, lira-priced goods have seen an effective sharp discount compared with prices elsewhere, with retailers struggling to keep up with price adjustments amid the market turmoil. The local prices of smartphones and computers were about 10 percent below US prices following the sudden depreciation in the lira.
ELECTRONICS
Apple sues NSO Group
Apple Inc on Tuesday sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the more than 1 billion iPhones in circulation. The suit from the Silicon Valley giant adds to the trouble facing embattled NSO, which was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of advocates, journalists and politicians were listed as potential targets of its spyware. US authorities have blacklisted NSO to restrict exports from US groups over allegations that the Israeli firm “enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression.” “To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices,” Apple said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
ELECTRONICS
Xiaomi’s growth slowing
Xiaomi Corp (小米) recorded its slowest pace of quarterly sales growth since early last year after supply chain issues choked off the flow of vital components and rivals like Apple Inc eroded its market share. Shares in China’s largest smartphone maker slid more than 5 percent in Hong Kong to their lowest since September last year, reflecting lingering concern about a global chip shortage that has wiped billions of dollars of revenue from the automotive and electronics industries. Xiaomi foresees that deficit persisting well into next year. Still, it is expecting to ship about 190 million smartphones this year — a rise of about 29 percent from last year — thanks to inroads into overseas markets and an expanding retail network. Revenue climbed 8 percent to 78 billion yuan (US$12.2 billion) last quarter, marking its slowest growth since the second quarter of last year.
SINGAPORE
Up to 5% GDP hike forecast
The government expects GDP to expand 3 to 5 percent next year, a slower pace than this year, as its rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic steadies. The first official forecast for next year compares with about 7 percent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday, reflecting the effect from easing pandemic restrictions and a stabilizing global economy. Manufacturing and trade would remain strong on robust external demand, ministry Permanent Secretary Gabriel Lim (林明亮) told a briefing, adding that downside risks globally include supply bottlenecks and a resurgence in infections. Travel, consumer and construction would show recovery, although activity levels might not reach pre-pandemic levels next year, he said.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front