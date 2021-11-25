Coal miners on Tuesday hold flares at a protest in Sarajevo against a plan by the Bosnia and Herzegovina government to cut miners’ monthly wages as part of its plan to phase out coal production.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry’s climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to Brevik’s port 12km away, the much-delayed Yara Birkeland, shown off to the media on Friday, would eliminate the need for about 40,000 truck journeys a year that are now fueled by polluting diesel. “Of course, there have been difficulties and setbacks, but then it feels even more rewarding to stand here today in front