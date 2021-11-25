Vanguard wary of 12-inch trend

BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it

By Lisa Wang