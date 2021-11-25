Starlux to start Fukuoka flights in February next year

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Starlux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to add a new direct route to Fukuoka, Japan, from Feb. 17 next year, in expectation of rising demand once Japan eases border restrictions, the company said yesterday.

Japan earlier this month said that it would ease border controls for foreign students and business travelers, and shorten quarantine requirements from 10 days to three days for those who have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the country’s health authorities.

The move indicates that Japan is slowly opening its borders, Starlux said in a statement.

A Starlux airplane is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Starlux Airlines

The service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Fukuoka Airport would be Starlux’s third route to Japan, after it launched services to airports near Tokyo and Osaka last year, the start-up airline said.

Starlux, which started operating in 2019, would evaluate whether to add more new routes to Japan next year, as it awaits delivery of two new Airbus 321neo jets by the end of this year and demand for international travel is likely to recover next year, it said.

From Feb. 17, flights to Fukuoka are scheduled to depart at 10:30am every Tuesday, with return flights departing Fukuoka at 2:45pm on the same day, the airline said, adding that flights on Thursday would be added one month later.

Starlux was the second local airline that announced new flight service for next year, after EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) last week told an investors’ conference that it is planning to add new services to Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; and Clark, the Philippines, next year.

EVA has not yet announced when it would start the services.

China Airlines Ltd (華航) has not announced any new routes.

However, all three airlines have launched sales campaigns, including discount tickets for next year, betting that border controls would ease in many countries next year.

Starlux said that customers with tickets for next year could change their itinerary multiple times without paying any fee, adding that the offer would be valid through Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, China Airlines said that it offers 10 percent discounts and allows people to change their dates for free once.