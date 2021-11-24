World Business Quick Take

ENERGY

Shell mulls Singapore plant

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is planning to build a biofuels plant in Singapore to help the company meet its target of halving emissions by 2030. The company plans to build a 550,000 tonne per year biofuels plant that can make hydrogen from cooking oils and animal fats, which are then used to produce diesel for road transport, aviation fuel or chemicals, it said in a statement. The facility is subject to a final investment decision. Shell is seeking to produce about 2 million tonnes a year of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025 and process 1 million tonnes a year of plastic waste globally.

BANKING

Softbank to issue bonds

Softbank Corp is planning to issue its first sustainability bonds as early as January to revive a project scrapped by Google parent Alphabet Inc aimed at beaming Internet service from high altitudes, the Nikkei reported yesterday. Softbank plans to raise more than ￥30 billion (US$261 million) through the debt that is to be used to fund projects linked to its high-altitude platform station business, the report said. Alphabet has transferred about 200 patents from its Loon project to the telecoms unit of Softbank Group Corp, the Japanese company said in September.

BANKING

Aareal purchase planned

US-based companies Advent International Corp and Centerbridge Partners LP yesterday floated plans to launch a takeover offer for Germany’s Aareal Bank that would value the lender at 1.7 billion euros (US$1.9 billion). The offer price of 29 euros per Aareal share would be a 35 percent premium over the volume-weighted average during the past three months, Aareal Bank said in a statement. The bank, which specializes in real-estate lending, last month said that it was in talks over a potential acquisition of a majority stake with investors. The buyers plan to develop the bank’s financial services, real estate, software and payments segments, Advent said.

REAL ESTATE

Home sales rise in US

Sales of existing homes in the US rose for the second straight month last month, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said on Monday. The National Association of Realtors said that sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to 2.4 months of supply at the current sales pace, although that was about the same as September, the association said. Meanwhile, prices continued their climb, with the median existing home price hitting US$353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Women in work rise

More younger women are in work than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic drove structural changes to the labor market, including many older workers and men dropping out. About 586,000 people have become “economically inactive” and no longer want to work since COVID-19 hit in March last year, an analysis by the Resolution Foundation research group showed. Of those, 364,000 are younger than pension age. In addition, among adults aged 25 to 44, labor force participation among men dropped by 1.1 percentage points, but rose by 1.8 percentage points among women, data showed.