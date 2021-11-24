ENERGY
Shell mulls Singapore plant
Royal Dutch Shell PLC is planning to build a biofuels plant in Singapore to help the company meet its target of halving emissions by 2030. The company plans to build a 550,000 tonne per year biofuels plant that can make hydrogen from cooking oils and animal fats, which are then used to produce diesel for road transport, aviation fuel or chemicals, it said in a statement. The facility is subject to a final investment decision. Shell is seeking to produce about 2 million tonnes a year of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025 and process 1 million tonnes a year of plastic waste globally.
BANKING
Softbank to issue bonds
Softbank Corp is planning to issue its first sustainability bonds as early as January to revive a project scrapped by Google parent Alphabet Inc aimed at beaming Internet service from high altitudes, the Nikkei reported yesterday. Softbank plans to raise more than ￥30 billion (US$261 million) through the debt that is to be used to fund projects linked to its high-altitude platform station business, the report said. Alphabet has transferred about 200 patents from its Loon project to the telecoms unit of Softbank Group Corp, the Japanese company said in September.
BANKING
Aareal purchase planned
US-based companies Advent International Corp and Centerbridge Partners LP yesterday floated plans to launch a takeover offer for Germany’s Aareal Bank that would value the lender at 1.7 billion euros (US$1.9 billion). The offer price of 29 euros per Aareal share would be a 35 percent premium over the volume-weighted average during the past three months, Aareal Bank said in a statement. The bank, which specializes in real-estate lending, last month said that it was in talks over a potential acquisition of a majority stake with investors. The buyers plan to develop the bank’s financial services, real estate, software and payments segments, Advent said.
REAL ESTATE
Home sales rise in US
Sales of existing homes in the US rose for the second straight month last month, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said on Monday. The National Association of Realtors said that sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to 2.4 months of supply at the current sales pace, although that was about the same as September, the association said. Meanwhile, prices continued their climb, with the median existing home price hitting US$353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
UNITED KINGDOM
Women in work rise
More younger women are in work than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic drove structural changes to the labor market, including many older workers and men dropping out. About 586,000 people have become “economically inactive” and no longer want to work since COVID-19 hit in March last year, an analysis by the Resolution Foundation research group showed. Of those, 364,000 are younger than pension age. In addition, among adults aged 25 to 44, labor force participation among men dropped by 1.1 percentage points, but rose by 1.8 percentage points among women, data showed.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it