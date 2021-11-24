Oil declined ahead of an expected announcement by the US on a coordinated release of reserves, with OPEC+ warning that it might not restore as much crude to the global market if consumers go ahead with the move.
Futures in New York fell to nearly US$76 a barrel after rising 0.9 percent on Monday.
The US is preparing to announce the release in coordination with other nations soon — possibly, overnight, people familiar with the matter said.
Photo: Reuters
The move, likely in conjunction with India, Japan and South Korea, would be an unprecedented effort by consumers to tame prices.
China said that it is also working to tap reserves.
OPEC+ delegates said that the release of millions of barrels is unjustified under current market conditions and the group might reconsider plans to add more oil, with its members to meet next week.
Meanwhile, a resurgence in the US and Europe is raising concerns about the outlook for demand.
The rift between producers and consumers threatens to set up a fight for control of the global oil market.
Oil’s rally has faltered over the past few weeks, in part due to speculation that consumers are to release supplies from strategic reserves.
The US is considering a release of more than 35 million barrels, although the situation remains in flux and plans might change, a person familiar with the White House’s plans said.
“A 35 million barrel release from the US would be significant,” ING Groep head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.
“Once you consider potential volumes from others, we are looking at something pretty substantial,” Patterson said.
“The risk of further COVID[-19] related restrictions this winter and potential SPR releases might be enough to persuade OPEC+ to pause supply increases,” he said, referring to the US’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
India was expected to make an announcement yesterday on the release of its reserves, said an Indian Ministry of Energy official, who asked not to be identified as the information was not public.
It was unclear whether the announcement was to focus on India’s standalone decision to tap its reserves, or whether it would be a joint statement with the US and other nations.
“OPEC+ producers could respond to a release of strategic stockpiles by holding back planned oil production increases to keep the oil market tight,” said Victor Shum, Singapore-based vice president of energy consulting for IHS Markit. “OPEC+ producers have the upper hand in the oil market currently.”
The White House is also considering a ban on its crude exports to reduce oil prices, said a lawmaker championing the move.
It was only six years ago that the US Congress lifted a 40-year-old ban on US exports, which have regularly surpassed 3 million barrels a day.
