Jerome Powell is the “right person” to lead the US Federal Reserve and fight the record spike in US inflation, US President Joe Biden said on Monday as he made his pick for chair of the central bank.
The nomination, expected to win confirmation by the US Senate, ends weeks of speculation over whether Biden would appoint the Fed chair to a second term or heed calls from members of his Democratic Party to replace him with another candidate, such as Fed Governor Lael Brainard.
Instead, Brainard is to serve as vice chair, Biden said, while Powell is to remain in the Fed’s driver’s seat, presiding over the rollback of its COVID-19 pandemic stimulus and the likely beginning of interest rate hikes next year.
Photo: AFP
Speaking alongside Powell and Brainard at a White House event, Biden credited the Fed chair with helping to spur an economic recovery after last year’s collapse, pointing to the progress in restoring jobs.
“I believe Jay is the right person to see us through and finish that effort while also addressing the threat of inflation and what it poses to our economies and families,” Biden said, referring to Powell by his nickname.
Powell has led the central bank’s response to the massive pandemic downturn, which saw it slash its lending rate to zero and roll out trillions of dollars in liquidity.
The bank has pulled back those measures as the economy has recovered, but inflation has also spiked.
The Fed chair and other central bank leaders say that the inflation wave would prove temporary and have said they do not foresee rate hikes at least until the middle of next year, while saying their policies can address employment disparities.
Powell pledged to use “our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.”
Powell, 68, was appointed by former US president Donald Trump and took office in 2018 after the then-president decided not to give Janet Yellen, who is now US secretary of the Treasury, a second term in the seat.
Yellen told CNBC that she believes Powell and Brainard would “have broad support among Congress and the public and can be counted on to do an excellent job.”
However, at least three senators have signaled opposition to Powell’s reappointment, with Elizabeth Warren citing his “failures on regulation, climate and ethics.”
Brainard, 59, was seen as a top candidate for his role.
Biden said that he decided on appointing a Republican chair and Democratic vice chair because “broad bipartisan support is important, especially now in such a politically divided nation.”
He also called for the Fed to “be a leader among central banks globally in addressing climate-related financial risks.”
Markets were mixed in Asia yesterday and the US dollar extended gains as investors bet on a quicker pace of monetary tightening by the Fed after Powell was nominated to his second term.
Hong Kong led losses in Asia, dropping more than 1 percent as tech firms tracked their US counterparts lower.
There were also losses in Taipei, Jakarta, Mumbai, Seoul and Singapore, although Bangkok, Manila, Shanghai, Sydney and Wellington edged up.
Tokyo was closed for a holiday.
The US dollar also held on to a strong rally on Monday, rising above the ￥115 level for the first time since 2017, while it was close to a one-year high against the sterling.
The greenback was also up against other currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah.
Despite the selling on equities in New York and parts of Asia, analysts said that Powell’s nomination over Brainard should provide support, but the Fed head still had his work cut out.
“While investors no longer have to wonder about who will be leading the Federal Reserve for the next few years, the next big dilemma the central bank faces is how to normalize monetary policy without upsetting markets,” Blanke Schein Wealth Management chief investment officer Robert Schein wrote in an e-mail.
