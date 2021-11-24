Profit at listed firms rises 93% from last year

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Combined pretax profit of all listed companies totaled NT$3.92 trillion (US$140.96 billion) for the first three quarters of this year, up 93 percent from a year earlier, boosted by strong profit growth in the sea shipping, semiconductor, and plastics and petrochemical sectors, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

Pretax profit among local shippers rose 18-fold from the same period last year to NT$430.4 billion, while semiconductor companies expanded 49 percent year-on-year to NT$846 billion, and plastic and petrochemical firms climbed 2.75-fold to NT$224 billion, the commission said.

The three sectors benefited from congestion at seaports, demand for 5G products and rising oil prices respectively, it said.

However, several sectors reported lower profit or even net losses due to COVID-19 restrictions or rising raw material costs, it said.

Companies in the tourism sector reported a combined net loss of NT$200 million for the first nine months, compared with a combined pretax profit of NT$1.1 billion a year earlier, the commission said.

Food companies’ combined pretax profit dipped 8 percent annually to NT$47 billion, while cement companies reported an annual fall of 17 percent to NT$38.8 billion, it said.