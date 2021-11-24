State-run Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控) yesterday reported that profitability spiked 32.91 percent in the first three quarters to NT$16.46 billion (US$591.89 million) as interest income rose and bad loan provisions fell due to an economic recovery at home and abroad.
The results translated into earnings per share of NT$1.17, company data showed.
The operating environment improved after global vaccination rates against COVID-19 climbed and infections subsided, giving corporations the confidence to resume business activity, Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding president Chen Mei-tsu (陳美足) said.
Photo: Lu Kuan-cheng, Taipei Times
The conglomerate’s main subsidiary, Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), generated net income of NT$14.25 billion, a 33.25 percent year-on-year increase, which drove 85.1 percent of overall profit, the group said in a financial statement.
As of September, outstanding loans grew 6.55 percent to NT$2.48 trillion, while savings deposits increased 7.52 percent to NT$3.36 trillion, lifting the loan-to-deposit ratio to a year-high of 73.81 percent, the statement said of the subsidiary, adding that the vibrant TAIEX contributed to the liquidity.
At the same time, Taiwan Cooperative Bank’s asset quality turned healthier, with provision costs shrinking 45.38 percent and bad loans dwindling 35.62 percent from NT$8 billion to NT$5.1 billion last quarter, it said, adding that coverage ratios more than doubled to 577.86 percent.
Domestic banking operations were the main profit driver this year while overseas branches recouped a lot of lost momentum, generating 28.45 percent of total earnings in the third quarter, up from 9.61 percent in the first quarter, the statement said.
Profit gains at US banking branches reached 43.35 percent and more than doubled in Southeast Asian markets, it said.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank aims to deepen its presence in overseas markets and has won regulatory approval to set up a branch in Huston, Texas, it said.
The global economy is expected to taper off next year and so would Taiwan’s GDP growth, given unfavorable base effects and monetary policy reversals by major central banks, Chen said.
That spells uncertainty, she said.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank would gain 7 to 8 basis points in interest spread if Taiwan’s central bank hikes interest rates by 0.25 percent, the company said.
Swelling prices for raw materials and lingering shipping disruptions could weigh on exports and corporate profitability, it said.
The conglomerate would strive to control risks and pursue stable profit growth, Chen said.
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding is likely to distribute NT$1.3 per share in dividend payments next year, based on a traditional payout ratio of 85 percent, she said.
