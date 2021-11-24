CTBC says rates to rise 25 basis points in middle of 2022

By Kao Shih-ching and Crystal Hsu / Staff reporters





CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday said that benchmark rates are likely to be raised 25 basis points in the middle of next year at the earliest after central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) on Monday hinted that Taiwan would not raise rates before other nations.

“The rate hike [in Taiwan] might come at the end of the second quarter or at the beginning of the third quarter, and we expect it to be 25 basis points at most,” CTBC spokesperson Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

With inflation expected to hover at about 1.5 percent next year, lower than this year on falling sea shipping rates, the central bank might have to increase the rediscount rate — which has been kept unchanged at 1.125 percent since March last year — or Taiwan’s real interest rate would be negative, Chiu said.

CTBC Financial Holding Co president Daniel Wu, left, and company spokeswoman Chiu Ya-ling attend an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times

Potential rate hikes in Taiwan and the US would affect the exchange rate between the New Taiwan and US dollars, which CTBC forecasts would average about NT$28, she said.

The slower appreciation of the local currency versus the greenback this year helped reduce hedging costs at CTBC’s life insurance unit, the company said.

Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) reported forex hedging costs of 1.28 percent of its investment portfolio for the first nine months of this year, down from 1.3 percent in the same period last year, CTBC said.

“So far we mainly use currency swap and non-delivery forwards [NDF] as our hedging tools and the cost of NDFs dropped recently, but if the exchange rate remains between about 27.7 and 27.8, we will not raise our hedging portion significantly,” CTBC president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) said.

Separately, interest rates for new loans at the nation’s five major state-run banks last month shed 0.057 percentage points to 1.167 percent, as lending to local governments and big corporations increased, weakening pricing flexibility for lenders, the central bank said.

The monetary policymaker compared the lending rates at Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行).

Government agencies and large corporates enjoy lower borrowing costs because they have strong credit profiles.

In addition, lenders were willing to provide corporate clients with working capital at low interest rates to better utilize idle funds and woo customers, the central bank said.

However, interest rates for mortgage operations gained 0.005 percentage points to 1.351 percent, with total loans for homes rising to NT$7.4 billion (US$266.1 million) on the back of pent-up demand, it said.

The central bank attributed the mild pickup in mortgage interest rates to its meeting last month with lenders, at which it called for risk controls and reasonable pricing.