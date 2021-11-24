CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday said that benchmark rates are likely to be raised 25 basis points in the middle of next year at the earliest after central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) on Monday hinted that Taiwan would not raise rates before other nations.
“The rate hike [in Taiwan] might come at the end of the second quarter or at the beginning of the third quarter, and we expect it to be 25 basis points at most,” CTBC spokesperson Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
With inflation expected to hover at about 1.5 percent next year, lower than this year on falling sea shipping rates, the central bank might have to increase the rediscount rate — which has been kept unchanged at 1.125 percent since March last year — or Taiwan’s real interest rate would be negative, Chiu said.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
Potential rate hikes in Taiwan and the US would affect the exchange rate between the New Taiwan and US dollars, which CTBC forecasts would average about NT$28, she said.
The slower appreciation of the local currency versus the greenback this year helped reduce hedging costs at CTBC’s life insurance unit, the company said.
Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) reported forex hedging costs of 1.28 percent of its investment portfolio for the first nine months of this year, down from 1.3 percent in the same period last year, CTBC said.
“So far we mainly use currency swap and non-delivery forwards [NDF] as our hedging tools and the cost of NDFs dropped recently, but if the exchange rate remains between about 27.7 and 27.8, we will not raise our hedging portion significantly,” CTBC president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) said.
Separately, interest rates for new loans at the nation’s five major state-run banks last month shed 0.057 percentage points to 1.167 percent, as lending to local governments and big corporations increased, weakening pricing flexibility for lenders, the central bank said.
The monetary policymaker compared the lending rates at Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行).
Government agencies and large corporates enjoy lower borrowing costs because they have strong credit profiles.
In addition, lenders were willing to provide corporate clients with working capital at low interest rates to better utilize idle funds and woo customers, the central bank said.
However, interest rates for mortgage operations gained 0.005 percentage points to 1.351 percent, with total loans for homes rising to NT$7.4 billion (US$266.1 million) on the back of pent-up demand, it said.
The central bank attributed the mild pickup in mortgage interest rates to its meeting last month with lenders, at which it called for risk controls and reasonable pricing.
BAOGAO SCIENCE PARK: In its effort to create ‘the Android of electric vehicles,’ the electronics company is set to create 1,000 new jobs in its latest investment Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Industry Precision Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a semiconductor design center in a “smart” industrial park in New Taipei City as part of its effort to develop electric vehicles (EV). Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn (富士康) globally, said it plans to open a semiconductor design center in the Baogao Science and Intellectual Park in the city’s Sindian District (新店) to develop software used in self-driving, smart connectivity and smart cabins for EV production. The iPhone assembler said it would hire 250 software engineers for the semiconductor design center in the initial phase of its three-year 1,000-person
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
BUDGET PRESSURES: The chipmaker said it prefers to focus on the strong demand for 8-inch wafer supply expansion given unknowns in the 12-inch market Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, yesterday said it would not join the enthusiasm for global 12-inch capacity expansion, given budget pressures and overcapacity risks. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it is expanding capacity to catch up with demand by prioritizing 8-inch wafer capacity at its Fab 3 in Taiwan. The fab will add 24,000 wafers to its existing capacity by the end of next year, it said. Additionally, its newly acquired Fab 5 will be ready for deployment in the spring next year for further increases in 8-inch wafer supply, it