SOUTH KOREA
Exports set to extend gains
The country’s exports are poised to extend a run of double-digit percentage gains this month, underpinned by chip and ship sales, and signaling global demand remains solid in the run up to the year-end holiday season. The value of the country’s overseas shipments advanced 27.6 percent during the first 20 days of this month, the customs office reported yesterday, following a 24 percent increase for the whole of last month. Imports surged 41.9 percent during the period, led by a jump in the purchase costs of crude oil, gas and related products. For the 20-day period, chip exports increased 32.5 percent, while vehicles were down 1.9 percent. Overseas shipments of vessels jumped more than 250 percent and oil products gained 113.6 percent, data showed.
THAILAND
Unemployment soars
The country’s unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than 16 years after the worst wave of COVID-19 outbreak to hit the nation decimated jobs in the third quarter. The Southeast Asian nation had 870,000 unemployed people at the end of September, representing a 2.25 percent unemployment rate, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council. It is the worst showing since 2005 and is higher than the 1.89 percent posted in the second quarter, official data showed. There were 37.7 million employed people in the third quarter, a 0.6 percent decrease from the same period last year.
ENERGY
Shell to buy Powerhouse
Royal Dutch Shell PLC took another step in its ambition to double its power sales by 2030 with the purchase of a retailer that provides renewable electricity to Australian households. Shell is to buy Powerhouse Australia from Meridian Energy Ltd in a A$729 million (US$573 million) accord that sees fund manager Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) take over the Christchurch, New Zealand-based company’s Australian generating assets. Shell has signed offtake agreements with ICG to buy electricity from the hydro and wind assets to supply Powerhouse Australia’s more than 185,000 residential and small business customers, The Hague-based company said in a statement.
ELECTRONICS
Ericsson to buy Vonage
Ericsson AB has agreed to buy Vonage Holdings Corp in the US for an enterprise value of US$6.2 billion as it strives to build market presence in cloud communications services. The Swedish telecommunications group is to pay US$21 per share for Vonage using existing cash, a statement said yesterday. The offer represents an equity value of about US$5.3 billion based on about 252 million shares outstanding. The US company’s cloud-based communications platform accounts for 80 percent of its US$1.4 billion annual revenues and enables developers to embed services such as messaging or video into their products.
TECHNOLOGY
Fintech sells NFTs
French financial technology company Crypto Blockchain Industries SA, whose shares have surged since the company listed on the stock exchange last month, yesterday announced the sale of some non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to French DJ star David Guetta. Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of those NFTs had raised more than US$250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organization cofounded by Guetta.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam