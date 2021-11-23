World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Exports set to extend gains

The country’s exports are poised to extend a run of double-digit percentage gains this month, underpinned by chip and ship sales, and signaling global demand remains solid in the run up to the year-end holiday season. The value of the country’s overseas shipments advanced 27.6 percent during the first 20 days of this month, the customs office reported yesterday, following a 24 percent increase for the whole of last month. Imports surged 41.9 percent during the period, led by a jump in the purchase costs of crude oil, gas and related products. For the 20-day period, chip exports increased 32.5 percent, while vehicles were down 1.9 percent. Overseas shipments of vessels jumped more than 250 percent and oil products gained 113.6 percent, data showed.

THAILAND

Unemployment soars

The country’s unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than 16 years after the worst wave of COVID-19 outbreak to hit the nation decimated jobs in the third quarter. The Southeast Asian nation had 870,000 unemployed people at the end of September, representing a 2.25 percent unemployment rate, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council. It is the worst showing since 2005 and is higher than the 1.89 percent posted in the second quarter, official data showed. There were 37.7 million employed people in the third quarter, a 0.6 percent decrease from the same period last year.

ENERGY

Shell to buy Powerhouse

Royal Dutch Shell PLC took another step in its ambition to double its power sales by 2030 with the purchase of a retailer that provides renewable electricity to Australian households. Shell is to buy Powerhouse Australia from Meridian Energy Ltd in a A$729 million (US$573 million) accord that sees fund manager Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) take over the Christchurch, New Zealand-based company’s Australian generating assets. Shell has signed offtake agreements with ICG to buy electricity from the hydro and wind assets to supply Powerhouse Australia’s more than 185,000 residential and small business customers, The Hague-based company said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

Ericsson to buy Vonage

Ericsson AB has agreed to buy Vonage Holdings Corp in the US for an enterprise value of US$6.2 billion as it strives to build market presence in cloud communications services. The Swedish telecommunications group is to pay US$21 per share for Vonage using existing cash, a statement said yesterday. The offer represents an equity value of about US$5.3 billion based on about 252 million shares outstanding. The US company’s cloud-based communications platform accounts for 80 percent of its US$1.4 billion annual revenues and enables developers to embed services such as messaging or video into their products.

TECHNOLOGY

Fintech sells NFTs

French financial technology company Crypto Blockchain Industries SA, whose shares have surged since the company listed on the stock exchange last month, yesterday announced the sale of some non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to French DJ star David Guetta. Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of those NFTs had raised more than US$250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organization cofounded by Guetta.