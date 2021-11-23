Australian tycoon to help small publishers strike deal

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australian small publishers are to get a leg up in their fight to secure licensing deals with Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc after the country’s richest person said his philanthropic organization would seek a collective bargaining arrangement for them.

The Minderoo Foundation, owned by Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, plans to help 18 small publishers by applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on their behalf so they can negotiate together without breaching competition laws.

The move was welcomed by publishers, including the Star Observer, Australia’s oldest LGBTQ title, which, like some other small publishers, did not get a deal with Facebook despite having secured a deal with Google.

Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest listens to a question at a news conference in Sydney on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Forrest’s extra clout, as well as the differing approaches to small publishers by Google and Facebook, could build momentum for the Australian government to intervene and set fees.

Australia broke new ground with a law that has since March required the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content that drives traffic and advertising to their Web sites.

However, while most major news providers have secured deals, many small publishers have been left out in the cold, criticizing Facebook in particular for its reluctance to take their calls.

Other publications that have secured deals with Google but not Facebook include TV broadcaster SBS, the main source of foreign-language news, and the Conversation, which publishes public affairs commentary by academics.

ACCC Chair Rod Sims has also on several occasions expressed concern about whether Facebook is approaching the law in the right spirit.

The law allows for Australia’s government to set fees if negotiations between tech giants and news providers fail, but at present rejected companies have been left with little recourse as they wait for the government to review the law in March next year as planned.

The 18 small publishers being helped include online publications that attract multicultural audiences and focus on issues at a local or regional level, Emma McDonald, director of Frontier Technology, a Minderoo Foundation initiative, said in a statement.

Google reiterated that “talks are continuing with publishers of all sizes.”

Facebook said it “has long supported smaller independent publishers.”