A man walks among succulents at a botanical garden in Taoyuan’s Longtan District yesterday.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
Taiwan is to start producing geothermal energy on a commercial scale for the first time in nearly 30 years tomorrow, when an Yilan County facility begins operations. The 4.2 megawatt Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Datong Township (大同) — the first privately built geothermal power plant in Taiwan — was granted commercial license by the Bureau of Energy on Oct. 27, county authorities told the Central News Agency on Tuesday. Lin Kun-wei (林坤緯), a section head at the Yilan Business and Tourism Department, said that the facility would generate up to 3,150 kilowatts per hour, which could meet the demand of up
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam