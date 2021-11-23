TV sales expected to fall 10.3% in Q4

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Global TV sales are to fall 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 59.13 million units this quarter, as price increases keep consumers away, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast yesterday.

The drop is worse than the researcher’s August estimate of a 5.3 percent decline.

On a quarterly basis, shipments would increase 12.6 percent, TrendForce said in a report.

A model poses next to the latest 8K display from Innolux Corp at the Touch Taiwan trade show at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on April 21. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

TV sales for the year are to contract 3.2 percent to 210 million units worldwide, compared with TrendForce’s earlier estimate of 215 million units.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually brought under control, and life returns to normal in Europe and North America in the second half of the year, the pandemic-generated upswing in TV sales subsequently lost momentum,” TrendForce said.

TV vendors’ decision to raise retail prices earlier this year amid rising costs of raw materials, components and logistics also dampened consumer demand, the research firm said.

Although panel prices had begun to plummet three months ago due to sagging demand, TV vendors are unlikely to cut prices in the short term, as they had to purchase panels at higher prices earlier, while factoring in production lead time and transportation costs, TrendForce said.

TV prices would not fall until the first quarter of next year, it added.

The researcher said that TV sales are expected to grow 3.3 percent to 217 million units next year, with a noticeable shift by consumers to favor large-sized TVs.

The 65-inch category would make up a larger portion of more than 20 percent of sales for the first time, it said.

Mid-sized TVs with screens of between 40 and 59 inches would account for roughly 55 percent of sales, while smaller models would make up about 25 percent, it added.