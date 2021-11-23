Vouchers boost sentiment

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





People’s willingness to make big-ticket purchases hit a new high this month on the back of the distribution of Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said in a survey yesterday.

Forty-one percent of 22,642 respondents in a poll conducted from Nov. 1 to 7 said that they plan to make a large purchase over the next six months, up from 38 percent a month earlier, the company said.

In addition to the voucher program, slowing infections of COVID-19 in Taiwan and business optimism also boosted consumer sentiment, it said.

People line up outside the Zhongxiao branch of Far Eastern Sogo Department Store in Taipei on the first day of its annual anniversary sale on Nov. 11. Photo: Tu Ying-ju, Taipei Times

About 48 percent of respondents said Taiwan’s economy is better than six months ago, up from 34.6 percent a month earlier, while 46.8 percent said they expect the economy to grow over the next six months, up from 44 percent a month earlier, the company said.

As the government is to increase the monthly minimum wage by 5.21 percent to NT$25,250 next year, 35.8 percent of respondents said they expect a wage increase, the survey showed.

About 25 percent of respondents expect a wage increase of less than 3 percent, while 14 percent anticipate an increase of 3 to 5 percent and about 3 percent look to an increase of more than 5 percent, it showed.

“Overall, people are more optimistic about a wage hike this year than last year,” Cathay Financial said.