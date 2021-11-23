Unemployment falls amid recovery

ROAD TO NORMALCY: The labor market is expected to improve further, but it has yet to return to the stage prior to the announcement of a level 3 COVID-19 alert

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate last month dropped to 3.83 percent, the lowest in six months, as economic activity further recovered from a local COVID-19 outbreak, although negative effects lingered, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The latest figure represented a decline of 0.13 percentage points from September and is expected to slacken this month and next as service-oriented businesses recover momentum, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news conference in Taipei.

“The labor market will improve, although it has not yet returned to the level before a level 3 [COVID-19] alert was issued in May or before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020,” Chen said.

Jobseekers attend a job fair outside Sinying sports stadium in Tainan on Nov. 6. Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government via CNA

The unemployment rate after seasonal adjustments shrank by 0.08 points to 3.84 percent, affirming a positive trend, the DGBAS report showed.

However, the number of unemployed people rose by 1,000 from a year earlier, it said.

The number of unemployed people fell 15,000, or 3.19 percent, from a month earlier to 456,000, the agency said.

That was because people who lost jobs to business downsizing or closures fell by 9,000 and the number of first-time jobseekers declined 3,000, it said.

The government implements border controls as well as social distancing and quarantine requirements, restraining the pace of recovery for tourism-related sectors.

The labor participation rate rose by 0.09 percentage points to 59.02 percent after the number of employed people gained 0.25 percent to 11.45 million, it added.

The service sector raised headcounts by 31,000, but industrial and agricultural sector reduced payroll by 1,000 each, the DGBAS said.

People who worked for fewer than 35 hours a week due to economic reasons fell by 2,000 to 293,000, it said.

The average period of unemployment stretched by 1.1 weeks to 19.9 weeks, with the period for first-time jobseekers extending by 0.7 weeks to 20.6 weeks, the DGBAS said, meaning it took people longer time to land positions.

By education, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.35 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.58 percent, it said, adding that unemployment rates for people with a junior-high education and graduate degrees were both 2.79 percent.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.42 percent, followed by people aged 15 to 19 at 8.78 percent and those aged 25 to 29 at 6.47 percent, the agency said.

The unemployment rate for people aged 30 to 34 was 3.66 percent, while it was 2.85 percent for people aged 35 to 39, it said.

Taiwan’s unemployment rate is lower than Hong Kong’s 4.5 percent, but higher than South Korea’s and Japan’s 2.8 percent, the DGBAS said.