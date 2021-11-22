Taiwan’s balance of payments last quarter recorded a current account surplus of US$26.1 billion, as exports remained strong, even though export growth slowed from a year earlier due to increased raw material prices and capital equipment imports, the central bank said on Friday.
The balance of payments sums all transactions made by individuals, companies and government bodies in one country with foreign entities. The figure is commonly used as a reference point for monetary policymaking.
Taiwan’s current account surplus dropped by US$3.47 billion from a year earlier, after the goods trade surplus shrank by US$1.96 billion, the central bank said, adding that the retreat was due mainly to soaring international raw material prices and aggressive purchases of capital equipment by local firms.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
Taiwanese semiconductor makers have accelerated capacity expansion to meet growing demand from customers abroad.
The most recent government data showed that imports of semiconductor equipment reached US$9.2 billion in the third quarter, up US$3.7 billion from a year earlier.
In the first nine months of this year, the current account surplus reached a high of US$81.02 billion, as the Taiwanese economy generated high outbound sales of electronics components and machinery, among others, the central bank said.
Further, the services account surplus rose by about US$590 million year-on-year to US$2.31 billion in the third quarter on the back of a spike in freight proceeds, the central bank said.
Local shipping companies have raked in record profits amid container shortages and port congestions induced in part by global lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
As for financial transactions, fund outflows widened to a record US$27.1 billion last quarter, the 45th consecutive quarterly rise, up from US$18.36 billion a year earlier and up US$1.38 billion from a quarter earlier, the central bank said.
The central bank said the growth came as domestic life insurers increased stakes in bonds and securities overseas, and foreign portfolio managers trimmed holdings in local shares.
Life insurance investments abroad posted a net increase of US$14.74 billion last quarter, while foreign investments in the local market posted a net fall of US$7.95 billion, it said, calling fund outflows “common” for export-oriented economies.
The outflows occur when the local market cannot meet the need of financial institutions, prompting them to convert current account surpluses into foreign currencies and positions in foreign financial assets to generate returns, the central bank said.
Other economies with current account surpluses, such as Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, also regularly record fund outflows, it said.
Over the past 45 quarters, net fund outflows totaled US$594.01 billion, which is equivalent to seven years of Taiwan’s tax revenue.
Additional reporting by CNA
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as
While many other technology giants embrace the metaverse as the next frontier of growth, Alphabet Inc chief executive officer Sundar Pichai sees Google’s future in its oldest offering: Internet search. “I feel fortunate our mission is timeless,” Pichai said in an interview in Singapore. “There’s more need to organize information than ever before.” Earlier this month, Google parent Alphabet briefly crossed US$2 trillion in market value thanks to sales and profit growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked where the next US$1 trillion would come from, Pichai pointed to his company’s core service. People will ask computers more questions with voice and “multimodal experiences,”
QUARANTINE HURDLE: The move comes after Hong Kong said that it would mull tougher rules after Cathay Pacific Airways cargo pilots tested positive for COVID-19 FedEx Corp yesterday said that it is to shut its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo hub, and relocate its pilots as the territory considers stricter measures on flight crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crew base is to close, FedEx is to continue to operate in Hong Kong, because it is a vital part of its Asia-Pacific and global network, the US company said in an e-mailed statement. The company said that it is providing support for the relocation process of crew members, without providing further details. FedEx’s move comes after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam