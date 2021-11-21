European stocks ended in the red on Friday, clocking their first weekly decline in seven weeks on concerns over the economic damage from fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in the region that hammered cyclical sectors such as banks and automakers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.33 percent to 486.08 after hovering near record highs earlier in the session. The index ended the week 0.14 percent lower.
It lost ground after news that Austria would become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections.
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said the coronavirus situation in the country was so grave that a lockdown, including for people who have been vaccinated, cannot be ruled out.
“Any thoughts that the vaccines would offer a way to a more normal Christmas period appear to have gone up in smoke for now, in Europe at least, although there is a nagging fear this could ripple out across the region,” CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
Frankfurt shares fell 0.4 percent, while sectors more exposed to economic cycles such as banks, automakers, and travel and leisure fell 1.5 percent to 2.2 percent.
South European markets, including those in Spain and Italy, fell about 1.5 percent each.
European stocks have hit a series of record highs this month as a stronger-than-expected earnings season helped investors look past concerns about rising inflationary pressures.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said inflation in the eurozone would fade so the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off the recovery, and hinted at continued bond purchases next year.
The ECB is due to decide on the future of its bond-purchase programs at its Dec. 16 policy meeting.
In London, the FTSE 100 index posted its first weekly loss in four. It closed 0.45 percent lower at 7,223.57, down 1.69 percent from a week earlier.
Oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC slipped 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, as crude prices sank. Banks lost 1.7 percent.
Lockdown anxiety also overshadowed data showing British retail sales last month rose by more than expected, adding to recent signs that a slowdown in the economy might have abated slightly.
Retailers like WH Smith PLC and Ocado Group rose 1.2 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.
“People are bringing forward purchases they would have made in November and December,” Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said. “We should not get carried away with today’s retail sales figures, because it’s not indicative of a big consumer-driven rebound to come.”
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build
A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co (清華紫光), a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat. The Chinese government is leaning toward the Alibaba-led offer given the e-commerce giant’s financial heft and the potential synergies with its own cloud and semiconductor business, people familiar with the matter said. The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, is edging out several competitors for Beijing-based Unigroup, several other people said, asking not to be identified as