World Business Quick Take

Agencies





Logistics

FedEx sees record ahead

FedEx Corp is forecasting a 10 percent increase in holiday package deliveries over a previous record peak season last year, as consumers remain hooked on Internet shopping, even as stores reopen from last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns. The volume would be 100 million more packages compared with pre-pandemic levels in the 2019 peak season, the courier said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. Peak season starts following the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday next week. On Cyber Monday, FedEx expects to handle 32 million packages worldwide. FedEx has been preparing for months for the package onslaught and said it would be able to handle the volume thanks to “our leaning into e-commerce and making billions of dollars of investments.” FedEx said the worker shortage increased costs by US$450 million in its latest quarter, due to higher wages and capacity constraints at its sorting hubs.

ENERGY

SPR priced in: Goldman

The White House’s push for releases of oil from national reserves has been fully priced into the market following the drop in crude prices, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. The US is likely to sell at least 20 million to 30 millions barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and reports suggest a combined 30 million barrels would be released by other countries, the bank said on Thursday. However, the decline in prices since late last month reflects market expectations for more than 100 million barrels, it said. The bank has a price forecast of US$85 a barrel for Brent in the final quarter of this year, and said in September that the global crude benchmark would average US$81.30 last year.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Gemini raises US$400m

Gemini Trust Co, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on Thursday said it had raised US$400 million in a round of funding that values the company at US$7.1 billion. The exchange’s first-ever outside financing was led by Morgan Creek Digital, with participation from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and other investors. In addition to supporting trading, Gemini already custodies more than US$30 billion in cryptoassets, runs a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and lets users lend their digital coins. The company said in a statement that the funding would also be used to expand its geographical footprint.

SEMICONDUCTORS

API falls on low guidance

Applied Materials Inc (API), the largest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, slumped in late trading on Thursday after supply-chain constraints forced it to give a downbeat forecast. The company expects sales of about US$6.16 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through January. Analysts estimated US$6.45 billion on average, data showed. Profit would be US$1.78 to US$1.92 a share in the period, excluding some items, compared with an average prediction of US$1.97. The outlook sent shares down as much as 8.8 percent in extended trading after closing at US$158.74 in New York. The stock had jumped 84 percent this year, fueled by a boom in chip production. Shipment and production snags have created global shortages of key parts, wreaking havoc on the chip industry. Results also trailed estimates last quarter. API posted earnings of US$1.94 in the fourth quarter, compared with a prediction of US$1.96. Sales rose 31 percent to US$6.12 billion, missing the US$6.35 billion projection.