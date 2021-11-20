Logistics
FedEx sees record ahead
FedEx Corp is forecasting a 10 percent increase in holiday package deliveries over a previous record peak season last year, as consumers remain hooked on Internet shopping, even as stores reopen from last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns. The volume would be 100 million more packages compared with pre-pandemic levels in the 2019 peak season, the courier said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. Peak season starts following the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday next week. On Cyber Monday, FedEx expects to handle 32 million packages worldwide. FedEx has been preparing for months for the package onslaught and said it would be able to handle the volume thanks to “our leaning into e-commerce and making billions of dollars of investments.” FedEx said the worker shortage increased costs by US$450 million in its latest quarter, due to higher wages and capacity constraints at its sorting hubs.
ENERGY
SPR priced in: Goldman
The White House’s push for releases of oil from national reserves has been fully priced into the market following the drop in crude prices, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. The US is likely to sell at least 20 million to 30 millions barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and reports suggest a combined 30 million barrels would be released by other countries, the bank said on Thursday. However, the decline in prices since late last month reflects market expectations for more than 100 million barrels, it said. The bank has a price forecast of US$85 a barrel for Brent in the final quarter of this year, and said in September that the global crude benchmark would average US$81.30 last year.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Gemini raises US$400m
Gemini Trust Co, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on Thursday said it had raised US$400 million in a round of funding that values the company at US$7.1 billion. The exchange’s first-ever outside financing was led by Morgan Creek Digital, with participation from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and other investors. In addition to supporting trading, Gemini already custodies more than US$30 billion in cryptoassets, runs a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and lets users lend their digital coins. The company said in a statement that the funding would also be used to expand its geographical footprint.
SEMICONDUCTORS
API falls on low guidance
Applied Materials Inc (API), the largest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, slumped in late trading on Thursday after supply-chain constraints forced it to give a downbeat forecast. The company expects sales of about US$6.16 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through January. Analysts estimated US$6.45 billion on average, data showed. Profit would be US$1.78 to US$1.92 a share in the period, excluding some items, compared with an average prediction of US$1.97. The outlook sent shares down as much as 8.8 percent in extended trading after closing at US$158.74 in New York. The stock had jumped 84 percent this year, fueled by a boom in chip production. Shipment and production snags have created global shortages of key parts, wreaking havoc on the chip industry. Results also trailed estimates last quarter. API posted earnings of US$1.94 in the fourth quarter, compared with a prediction of US$1.96. Sales rose 31 percent to US$6.12 billion, missing the US$6.35 billion projection.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build