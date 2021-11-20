Toyota considering site for first US battery plant

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: With its eye on the US market, the automaker could take advantage of state incentives to build on land in North Carolina

Bloomberg





Toyota Motor Corp is planning to invest billions of US dollars in a battery plant to be built on the outskirts of Greensboro, North Carolina, as part of the automaker’s efforts to ramp up output of electric vehicles (EV) in the US, people familiar with the matter said.

The automaker has not made a final decision, but is expected to partner with Panasonic Corp at the facility, said sources who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

No formal commitment has been made and the plan could still evolve, they said.

While details of ownership and operation of the plant are unclear, it would likely be via the two Japanese companies’ battery joint venture Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, a source said.

Toyota spokesman Hideaki Homma said nothing new had been decided regarding the company’s US battery investments. Prime Planet spokesman Masato Tokuhisa said the company is “always considering what’s best in regard to our production,” without commenting on specifics. Panasonic spokeswoman Yayoi Watanabe declined to comment.

The factory would be the anchor tenant in an industrial park called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation said is a 738 hectare parcel of former farmland rezoned for heavy industry, and located near several interstate highways at the state’s center.

The North Carolina plant would be the latestof many moves by major automakers pivoting to electric powertrains. Ford Motor Co and South Korea’s SK Innovation Co said in September they plan to spend US$11.4 billion on an EV assembly plant and trio of battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky. Jeep maker Stellantis NV is planning a US battery plant with Samsung SDI Co.

Prime Planet is a Japan-based battery manufacturer that formally began operations last year. Toyota owns 51 percent of the venture, while Panasonic holds 49 percent. It currently claims the top share — about 25 percent — of the market for hybrid batteries and is looking to grow its presence in the EV battery sector as well.

Toyota has been slower than rivals to build an EV presence in the US and embrace tighter vehicle emissions standards. The company pledged last month to invest US$3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the US over the next decade, part of a larger plan to earmark ￥1.5 trillion (US$13.1 billion) for global battery development and production through 2030.

Toyota, which operates 10 non-union plants in the US, aims to start local production of batteries in 2025. The company said last month it would initially spend around US$1.3 billion in conjunction with its trading arm, Toyota Tsusho Corp, to develop land and build facilities, creating 1,750 jobs.

In a budget bill signed into law on Thursday by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the state is offering US$135 million in aid to an unspecified manufacturer interested in the Greensboro industrial park, and which commits to “invest at least US$1 billion in private funds and create at least 1,750 eligible positions.”

An additional US$185 million in funding would be provided if the manufacturer boosts its investment to US$3 billion and increases the job creation to at least 3,875 eligible positions at the site, the bill says.