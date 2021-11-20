ECB should not react to inflation spike: Lagarde

Reuters, FRANKFURT





European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said yesterday that inflation in the euro zone would fade, so the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off the recovery, and hinted at continued bond purchases next year.

Inflation in the eurozone hit 4.1 percent last month, pushed up by higher energy costs, and is expected to stay above the ECB’s 2 percent target next year as suppliers strained by the pandemic cannot keep up with the reopening of the economy.

However, Lagarde insisted that the ECB should not hit the brakes now, but rather keep adding fuel to the economic recovery.

“When inflation pressure is expected to fade... it does not make sense to react by tightening policy,” she said. “The tightening would not affect the economy until after the shock has already passed.”

The ECB is to decide on the future of its bond-purchase programs at its Dec. 16 policy meeting.

While the central bank has signaled that its 1.85 trillion euro (US$2.03 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme would end in March, Lagarde said that asset purchases would still be “important” after that date.

“Even after the expected end of the pandemic emergency, it will still be important for monetary policy, including the appropriate calibration of asset purchases, to support the recovery and the sustainable return of inflation to our target of 2 percent,” she said.

The Bank of England is expected to raise rates later this year, and the US Federal Reserve is ending its bond-buying program.

However, Lagarde said that tightening policy now would squeeze household incomes, which are facing a shock from soaring energy costs that would likely dampen growth.

“In this situation, tighter monetary policy would only exacerbate the contractionary effect on the economy,” she said.

While Lagarde said that the outlook for inflation had improved after a decade of sluggish price growth, she said the ECB should “nurture” demand.

“As positive demand forces in the economy gain strength, the inflation outlook over the medium term is looking better than it did before the pandemic,” Lagarde said. “So, we should continue nurturing these forces by not withdrawing policy support prematurely.”