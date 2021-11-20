Japan passes US$489bn stimulus bill

CASH, COUPONS AND RAISES: The bold plan could spur a recovery, although the benefit would be limited if the money is banked and not spent, economists said

AFP, Tokyo





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday announced a record ￥55.7 trillion (US$489 billion) stimulus for the world’s third-largest economy as he looks to shore up the country’s patchy pandemic recovery.

The financial injection, the third since the COVID-19 crisis struck last year, “is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people,” Kishida said.

The vast spending plans were approved by the Cabinet late yesterday afternoon and include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18 who meet an income cap, as well as pay raises for nurses and careworkers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

It comes after Japan’s economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, as leaders struggled to overcome virus surges by imposing containment measures in Tokyo and other cities.

Former Japanese prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe poured ￥40 trillion and ￥38 trillion into the economy last year, although some analysts have raised doubts over how effective that stimulus has been.

“We have been able to build economic measures that will lead to a new society after the pandemic,” Kishida said at policy talks between the Cabinet and ruling coalition.

He said the ￥56 trillion in spending — roughly 10 percent of Japan’s total GDP — was expected to rise as high as ￥79 trillion, including other elements such as loans from private funds.

Kishida triumphed in a general election last month, having pledged to deliver a huge spending program after Suga stepped down, partly over his government’s virus response.

Businesses, especially restaurants and bars, have endured months of on-off restrictions on opening hours and alcohol sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Japan’s borders also remain shut to tourists.

Government data showed this week that Japan’s economy shrank 0.8 percent in the three months to September — far worse than market expectations — as a record surge in virus cases hit spending, and supply-chain issues hampered business.

However, daily cases began a steep decline at the end of August, and more than three-quarters of the population is fully vaccinated, with most restrictions now lifted nationwide.

Analysts said that the stimulus would support Japan’s growth to some extent, but some questioned the effectiveness of handouts, with UBS warning it was unlikely to be a “game-changer” for the country’s economic outlook.

Japanese hold an enormous public debt, amounting to more than 250 percent of GDP, the IMF said.

Stimulus measures could “undermine Japan’s fiscal health” by increasing the debt burden, Mitsubishi Research Institute chief economist Yoko Takeda said.

“Kishida tried to display his leadership by unveiling the record package swiftly, but its size overshadows the contents,” she said.

“The package may not help stimulate spending and only end up swelling people’s savings,” she added, alluding to fears that handouts would be deposited rather than spent into the economy.

Daiichi Life Research Institute chief economist Hideo Kumano was also skeptical.

“This is a huge package, but its impact on GDP appears limited,” he said. “This hand-out and across-the-board policy may not necessarily lead to spending.”

Nearly half of the stimulus implemented by previous governments has yet to be used, Japan Association of Corporate Executives chairman Kengo Sakurada said, citing the Japanese Board of Audit.

“We need accountability from the government on why this one will be successful,” he said.

SMBC Nikko chief economist Junichi Makino said in a note that the package should lift the GDP by 3.3 percent.

He said a domestic travel discount program would likely have the most meaningful impact, along with subsidies for purchases and incentives for business.

“Details of the package will be the key. The market will be focusing on the exact sizes of those high-impact programs,” he wrote.