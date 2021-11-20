Taipei Fubon bank signs 20-year solar power deal

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) yesterday said it would make regular purchases of solar power from Taiwan Cogeneration Corp’s (TCC, 台灣汽電共生) green power subsidiary every year for 20 years in an effort to reduce the bank’s carbon emissions.

The bank signed a 20-year supply contract with green power provider TCC Green Energy Corp (台汽電綠能) to purchase 700,000 units of solar power per year, it said.

The bank did not disclose the rate of power per unit, citing a confidentiality agreement with TCC Green Energy, but the nation’s latest market rates for solar power generated from large-scale solar farms range between NT$3.7 to NT$4.3 per unit, similar to the feed-in tariff rates set by the government, Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) data showed.

The use of solar power is expected to reduce the bank’s carbon emissions by 350 tonnes per year, the same amount that Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) absorbs in one year, the bank said.

Separately, Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打國際商業銀行) on Thursday announced that it is offering a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of US$2 billion to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker.

The loan is the largest SLL in Taiwan, as well the largest provided by Standard Charted worldwide, the bank said, adding that it was also the first SLL taken by TSMC.

Standard Chartered Taiwan and its counterparts in Hong Kong and Singapore would jointly provide the loan, it said.

Standard Chartered Taiwan said it would track the chipmaker’s performance over the next two years on metrics such as its greenhouse gas reductions, water pollutants, air pollutants, and renewable energy increases.

The bank could cut the lending rates if TSMC records a good performance on these factors, it said.