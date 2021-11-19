World Business Quick Take

AUTOMAKERS

Sales in Europe slump 29%

Auto sales in Europe skidded to their worst on record for last month. New car registrations fell 29 percent to 798,693 vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday, leaving sales for the year only 2.7 percent higher than at this point last year. Volkswagen AG, Europe’s biggest automaker, was hit hardest among major manufacturers, with a 42 percent slide year-on-year in deliveries, the association said. Sales at Stellantis NV, the second-biggest producer of brands like Fiat and Peugeot, slumped 32 percent.

SEMICONDUCTORS

US, Malaysia to cooperate

The US and Malaysia plan to sign a cooperation agreement by early next year toward improving transparency, resilience and security in the semiconductor and manufacturing sector supply chains. “Given Malaysia’s critical role in global supply chains for semiconductors, electronics, health products, and other key goods, this announcement is an important first step in collaborating on current and long-term supply chain challenges for both our nations and the global economy,” they said in a joint statement yesterday. The announcement was made during a visit to Malaysia by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who together with Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, met with chip industry representatives.

THAILAND

More workers welcome

Thailand plans to allow more foreign workers into the country starting next month to fill a labor shortage that has hurt manufacturers and poses a risk to an economy that is just starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is allowing illegal workers now in Thailand to register by the end of the month to assess how many more people to allow in from neighboring countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin said he expects about 100,000 would be counted, with the overall shortage estimated at about 300,000.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Nvidia gives upbeat forecast

Nvidia Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker by market value, on Wednesday said revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter would be about US$7.4 billion. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of US$6.86 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Nvidia, whose roots are in graphics chips for gaming systems, has pushed into processors that run servers — the powerful machines used in cloud computing and corporate networks. Revenue from that segment jumped 55 percent in the third quarter to US$2.94 billion, well ahead of the US$2.69 billion estimated by analysts. Overall, Nvidia posted record sales of US$7.1 billion in the third fiscal quarter. Earnings came in at US$1.17 a share, excluding some items, compared with an estimate of US$1.11.

REAL ESTATE

Evergrande to sell HengTen

China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group Ltd (恆騰網絡) to raise HK$2.13 billion (US$273.5 million). The company yesterday said it would book a loss of HK$8.5 billion from selling the 18 percent stake in HengTen, in which Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) holds about 20 percent share. The Shenzhen-based real-estate company has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, US$19 billion of which are international market bonds.