AUTOMAKERS
Sales in Europe slump 29%
Auto sales in Europe skidded to their worst on record for last month. New car registrations fell 29 percent to 798,693 vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday, leaving sales for the year only 2.7 percent higher than at this point last year. Volkswagen AG, Europe’s biggest automaker, was hit hardest among major manufacturers, with a 42 percent slide year-on-year in deliveries, the association said. Sales at Stellantis NV, the second-biggest producer of brands like Fiat and Peugeot, slumped 32 percent.
SEMICONDUCTORS
US, Malaysia to cooperate
The US and Malaysia plan to sign a cooperation agreement by early next year toward improving transparency, resilience and security in the semiconductor and manufacturing sector supply chains. “Given Malaysia’s critical role in global supply chains for semiconductors, electronics, health products, and other key goods, this announcement is an important first step in collaborating on current and long-term supply chain challenges for both our nations and the global economy,” they said in a joint statement yesterday. The announcement was made during a visit to Malaysia by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who together with Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, met with chip industry representatives.
THAILAND
More workers welcome
Thailand plans to allow more foreign workers into the country starting next month to fill a labor shortage that has hurt manufacturers and poses a risk to an economy that is just starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is allowing illegal workers now in Thailand to register by the end of the month to assess how many more people to allow in from neighboring countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin said he expects about 100,000 would be counted, with the overall shortage estimated at about 300,000.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Nvidia gives upbeat forecast
Nvidia Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker by market value, on Wednesday said revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter would be about US$7.4 billion. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of US$6.86 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Nvidia, whose roots are in graphics chips for gaming systems, has pushed into processors that run servers — the powerful machines used in cloud computing and corporate networks. Revenue from that segment jumped 55 percent in the third quarter to US$2.94 billion, well ahead of the US$2.69 billion estimated by analysts. Overall, Nvidia posted record sales of US$7.1 billion in the third fiscal quarter. Earnings came in at US$1.17 a share, excluding some items, compared with an estimate of US$1.11.
REAL ESTATE
Evergrande to sell HengTen
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group Ltd (恆騰網絡) to raise HK$2.13 billion (US$273.5 million). The company yesterday said it would book a loss of HK$8.5 billion from selling the 18 percent stake in HengTen, in which Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) holds about 20 percent share. The Shenzhen-based real-estate company has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, US$19 billion of which are international market bonds.
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
The Japanese government would begin preparing a bill to expand financial aid aimed at increasing local production of semiconductors by domestic and foreign companies, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit the bill to an ordinary Diet session this year, the daily reported, citing people it did not identify who belong to the administration and ruling party. Global chip shortages in industries ranging from automotive to entertainment have slowed growth in the world economy as it attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said earlier this month that it would build