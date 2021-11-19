Wage hike of 4% to benefit 1 million public servants

Staff writer, with CNA





A 4 percent salary raise for public employees that has been approved by the Executive Yuan would benefit about 1 million people, including contract workers, after its implementation on Jan. 1 next year, government officials said yesterday.

Lin Chin-hui (林錦慧), head of the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration’s (DGPA) remuneration and welfare department, said that about 1 million people — 820,000 military personnel, public school teachers and civil servants, and 200,000 contract workers — are expected to benefit from the salary increase.

The Cabinet decided to hike wages to “share the nation’s economic fruit with its people,” Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told reporters following a weekly Cabinet meeting, citing Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who heard a report by DGPA officials.

Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng attends a news conference after a weekly Cabinet meeting on July 22. Photo: CNA

The proposal would require a total budget of NT $31.4 billion (US$1.13 billion) — NT$15.3 billion allocated by the Executive Yuan and NT$16.1 billion provided by local governments that will be funded by the central government’s tax revenues.

The proposal, approved by the Executive Yuan at the end of last month, has been submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review.

Public employees last received a pay raise, which was 3 percent, in 2018.