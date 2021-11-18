World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Export gains slow

Exports gained at the slowest pace in eight months last month as vehicle shipments continued to slump, adding to signs that global supply constraints are still weighing on the economy after it contracted by more than expected last quarter. The value of Japan’s overseas shipments increased 9.4 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The data showed that the volume of exports fell for the first time in eight months from a year earlier. Imports gained 26.7 percent last month due partly to rising oil prices, the ministry said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation hits 10-year high

Inflation surged to a 10-year high last month, data showed yesterday, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates next month. Consumer prices rose by 4.2 percent in annual terms last month, accelerating from a 3.1 percent increase in September. “The main upward pressure came from electricity, gas and other fuels,” the Office for National Statistics said. On Monday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that he was “very uneasy” about the inflation outlook and that his vote to keep rates on hold earlier this month, which shocked financial markets, had been a very close call.

UNITED STATES

Retail, online sales rise

People largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from September, the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday. That is the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month. A lot of the sales increase also reflected higher prices. The solid spending last month suggests that the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start. Tuesday’s retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation, which rose 0.9 percent last month, the government said on Wednesday last week.

ECONOMY

Biden to announce Fed head

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he would make an announcement on who is to head the US Federal Reserve likely by the start of next week. “You’re gonna hear that in about four days,” Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire. The White House has been tight lipped about Biden’s intentions for the Fed’s top job. Some bets are on Biden reappointing Jerome Powell, who has won praise from officials in the administration. US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, who was also Fed chair, has signaled her support for Powell, her former deputy, to serve a second term.

AUTOMAKERS

Lucid overtakes Ford, GM

Lucid Group Inc’s rally on Tuesday added more than US$17 billion to the electric vehicle (EV) start-up’s valuation, pushing its market cap above that of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co (GM). Shares of the EV company closed up 24 percent in New York, bringing its value to more than US$91 billion. That eclipsed Ford’s US$79 billion market capitalization and surpassed GM’s, which is just below US$91 billion. The surge in the shares came after Lucid on Monday said it remained confident in its ability to produce 20,000 vehicles next year. Retail investors have bought US$378 million of shares of electric vehicle automakers over the past week.