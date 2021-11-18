JAPAN
Export gains slow
Exports gained at the slowest pace in eight months last month as vehicle shipments continued to slump, adding to signs that global supply constraints are still weighing on the economy after it contracted by more than expected last quarter. The value of Japan’s overseas shipments increased 9.4 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The data showed that the volume of exports fell for the first time in eight months from a year earlier. Imports gained 26.7 percent last month due partly to rising oil prices, the ministry said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation hits 10-year high
Inflation surged to a 10-year high last month, data showed yesterday, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates next month. Consumer prices rose by 4.2 percent in annual terms last month, accelerating from a 3.1 percent increase in September. “The main upward pressure came from electricity, gas and other fuels,” the Office for National Statistics said. On Monday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that he was “very uneasy” about the inflation outlook and that his vote to keep rates on hold earlier this month, which shocked financial markets, had been a very close call.
UNITED STATES
Retail, online sales rise
People largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from September, the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday. That is the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month. A lot of the sales increase also reflected higher prices. The solid spending last month suggests that the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start. Tuesday’s retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation, which rose 0.9 percent last month, the government said on Wednesday last week.
ECONOMY
Biden to announce Fed head
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he would make an announcement on who is to head the US Federal Reserve likely by the start of next week. “You’re gonna hear that in about four days,” Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire. The White House has been tight lipped about Biden’s intentions for the Fed’s top job. Some bets are on Biden reappointing Jerome Powell, who has won praise from officials in the administration. US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, who was also Fed chair, has signaled her support for Powell, her former deputy, to serve a second term.
AUTOMAKERS
Lucid overtakes Ford, GM
Lucid Group Inc’s rally on Tuesday added more than US$17 billion to the electric vehicle (EV) start-up’s valuation, pushing its market cap above that of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co (GM). Shares of the EV company closed up 24 percent in New York, bringing its value to more than US$91 billion. That eclipsed Ford’s US$79 billion market capitalization and surpassed GM’s, which is just below US$91 billion. The surge in the shares came after Lucid on Monday said it remained confident in its ability to produce 20,000 vehicles next year. Retail investors have bought US$378 million of shares of electric vehicle automakers over the past week.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the