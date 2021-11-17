The Dutch government does not have a majority in parliament that would back scrapping a dividend tax in a bid to stop Royal Dutch Shell PLC from moving its headquarters from The Hague to London, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.
Coalition partners D66 and ChristenUnie of Mark Rutte’s caretaker administration oppose the plan, while the labor party PvdA and GroenLinks also are not in favor of it, the paper reported.
Rutte’s administration mulled scrapping a 15 percent withholding tax, but is not optimistic about garnering the necessary support, a person briefed on the discussion said on condition of anonymity.
The plan was earlier reported by Dutch broadcaster RTL News.
Shell on Monday said that it planned to eliminate its dual share structure, drop “Royal Dutch” from its name, relocate its tax residence to the UK and move its top executives from The Hague to London.
The Dutch government immediately said it was “unpleasantly surprised” by the announcement.
The plan was hailed by British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng as “a clear vote of confidence in the British economy” following Brexit.
Shell said that the plans “will have no impact on” a Dutch court ruling that the company must slash greenhouse gas emissions.
Additional reporting by AFP
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
NORTH AMERICA: The continent presents an excellent opportunity to tap into a new and predictable market for highly in-demand electric vehicles, the CEO said Pegatron Corp (和碩) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$164 million for manufacturing equipment and facilities in North America to handle a growing demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers in the US. The company made the announcement during an investors’ conference call yesterday. Although it has been reported for months that the Apple supply-chain manufacturer would expand its automotive business to a US-based facility to better serve Tesla Inc, the announcement was Pegatron’s first official confirmation of such an investment. Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said that the new facilities are to serve three customers,