Goods trade slowing, WTO says

‘AS EXPECTED’: The trade body said supply shocks, including port gridlock, and disrupted production of goods, such as chips, had contributed to the decline

Reuters, GENEVA, Switzerland





The global goods trade is slowing after a sharp rebound following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, as production and supply disruptions and cooling demand for imports dampen growth, the WTO said on Monday.

The WTO said that its goods trade barometer this month dropped to 99.5 points, close to the baseline of 100, following a record reading of 110.4 in August.

The Geneva, Switzerland-based trade body said that supply shocks, including port gridlock arising from surging import demand in the first half of the year, and disrupted production of goods, such as automobiles and semiconductors, had contributed to the decline.

Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

EASING DEMAND

Demand for traded goods was also easing, indicated by falling export orders.

“Cooling import demand could help ease port congestion, but backlogs and delays are unlikely to be eliminated as long as container throughput remains at or near record levels,” the WTO said.

The reading was broadly in line with its forecast of a 10.8 percent pickup of merchandise trade volume this year, slowing to a 4.7 percent rise next year, it said.

The outlook for world trade continued to be overshadowed by downside risks, regional disparities and continued weakness of services trade, it added.

The trade body said that all of the component indices of its barometer declined, with the steepest decline seen in the automotive products index and only the air freight index stood firmly above the trend.

MEDIUM-TERM TRENDS

Electronic components, container shipping and raw materials were at or close to the 100 mark, indicating growth in line with medium-term trends.

The WTO’s goods trade barometer is a composite of data, and is designed to anticipate turning points and gauge momentum in global trade growth, rather than to contribute a specific short-term forecast.