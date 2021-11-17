Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe opened the door to an interest-rate increase before 2024, as policymakers said that quicker consumer-price gains last quarter had altered the inflation picture.
A rate hike in 2024 is “still plausible,” Lowe said in a speech yesterday, while adding that a quicker return to the bank’s inflation target could make the case for an earlier lift in the cash rate.
That is a step back from previous guidance that conditions for a rate rise would not be met before 2024.
Photo: Reuters
However, the governor did reiterate that a hike next year was not warranted.
The change underlines mounting pressure on global central banks to combat strong inflationary currents, with traders pricing in tightening for economies that are only just emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lowe said that his expectation remains that faster wages and inflation would gradually come.
Photo: AP
Australia’s central bank has kept rates at a record-low 0.1 percent and said that the rate would not be lifted until inflation is “sustainably” within its 2 to 3 percent target.
For that to happen, the jobless rate would need to fall to 4 percent or lower, and wage growth would need to push above 3 percent.
Such conditions are unlikely to be met for about two years, Lowe said.
“I remain incredibly optimistic about the medium-term prospects for this country,” Lowe said in response to a question after his speech. “I do recognize that price pressures are weak.”
Inflation hitting the 2.5 percent midpoint of the target by itself “does not warrant an increase in the cash rate,” Lowe added. “Much will depend upon the trajectory of the economy and inflation at the time.”
Lowe’s dovish stance has been challenged by rate traders, who have been emboldened by rapid COVID-19 immunization rates and an earlier-than-expected reopening of the nation’s economy.
Market pricing implies at least three rate increases next year, with the chance of a fourth hike.
In minutes of its Nov. 2 meeting released earlier yesterday, the central bank reaffirmed its decision to continue with its A$4 billion (US$2.94 billion) per week bond program until mid-February.
