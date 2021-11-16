EQUITIES
Foreigners buy NT$30.69bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$30.69 billion (US$1.1 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$21.68 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$510.25 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Development Financial Holding Co (中華開發金控), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) and Taiwan Glass Industry Corp (台灣玻璃), the exchange said. As of Friday, shares held by foreign investors accounted for 43.68 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
ENERGY
Shinfox gains on debut
Shinfox Energy Co (森崴能源) shares yesterday rose in the company’s Taiwan Stock Exchange trading debut, following a well-received share sale. Shares of the company opened at NT$116 and rose to NT$125 before closing at NT$117. That is a 12.07 percent increase over its initial offering price of NT$104.4 per share. Shinfox provides renewable energy power plant construction and maintenance, clean energy import, green electricity trading, energy storage device technology development and other services. The New Taipei City-based firm reported net profit of NT$265 million in the first half of this year, with earnings per share of NT$2.47.
ENERGY
Taipower approves bonds
Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower, 台電) board of directors last week approved a proposal to issue NT$13.7 billion of unsecured common corporate bonds, of which NT$2 billion of bonds are certified as green bonds. The green bonds would be used to fund renewable energy projects, including small hydropower plants, wind farms and geothermal projects, Taipower said. The bonds would be issued next month in three tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$5.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.57 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$5.9 billion with 0.62 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$2 billion with 0.69 percent, Taipower said.
BANKING
Mega to expand in Cambodia
State-run Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) has won Financial Supervisory Commission approval to establish an outlet in Cambodia, as part of its efforts to expand in the Southeast Asian country. The lender has five outlets near the capital, Phnom Penh. The new outlet in Kandal would help the bank take advantage of the country’s fast-growing economy and gain clients, it said last week. Its Cambodian branches and outlets reported profit grew 20 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, the bank said.
INSURANCE
COVID-19 policy sales fall
Sales of COVID-19 insurance policies last month fell to 286,857 units as local infections slowed, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed last week. Sales reached a peak of 6.5 million units in June. Sales of COVID-19 vaccine insurance also dropped to 313,655 units last month, compared with a peak of 640,000 units in June, data showed. In the first 10 months, cumulative sales of COVID-19 insurance were 9.19 million units with combined premiums of NT$7.2 billion, while those of vaccine insurance policies were 3.56 million units with total premiums of NT$1.03 billion.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the