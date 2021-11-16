Taiwan Bussiness Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreigners buy NT$30.69bn

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$30.69 billion (US$1.1 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$21.68 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$510.25 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Development Financial Holding Co (中華開發金控), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) and Taiwan Glass Industry Corp (台灣玻璃), the exchange said. As of Friday, shares held by foreign investors accounted for 43.68 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

ENERGY

Shinfox gains on debut

Shinfox Energy Co (森崴能源) shares yesterday rose in the company’s Taiwan Stock Exchange trading debut, following a well-received share sale. Shares of the company opened at NT$116 and rose to NT$125 before closing at NT$117. That is a 12.07 percent increase over its initial offering price of NT$104.4 per share. Shinfox provides renewable energy power plant construction and maintenance, clean energy import, green electricity trading, energy storage device technology development and other services. The New Taipei City-based firm reported net profit of NT$265 million in the first half of this year, with earnings per share of NT$2.47.

ENERGY

Taipower approves bonds

Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower, 台電) board of directors last week approved a proposal to issue NT$13.7 billion of unsecured common corporate bonds, of which NT$2 billion of bonds are certified as green bonds. The green bonds would be used to fund renewable energy projects, including small hydropower plants, wind farms and geothermal projects, Taipower said. The bonds would be issued next month in three tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$5.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.57 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$5.9 billion with 0.62 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$2 billion with 0.69 percent, Taipower said.

BANKING

Mega to expand in Cambodia

State-run Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) has won Financial Supervisory Commission approval to establish an outlet in Cambodia, as part of its efforts to expand in the Southeast Asian country. The lender has five outlets near the capital, Phnom Penh. The new outlet in Kandal would help the bank take advantage of the country’s fast-growing economy and gain clients, it said last week. Its Cambodian branches and outlets reported profit grew 20 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, the bank said.

INSURANCE

COVID-19 policy sales fall

Sales of COVID-19 insurance policies last month fell to 286,857 units as local infections slowed, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed last week. Sales reached a peak of 6.5 million units in June. Sales of COVID-19 vaccine insurance also dropped to 313,655 units last month, compared with a peak of 640,000 units in June, data showed. In the first 10 months, cumulative sales of COVID-19 insurance were 9.19 million units with combined premiums of NT$7.2 billion, while those of vaccine insurance policies were 3.56 million units with total premiums of NT$1.03 billion.