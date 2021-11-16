The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, as a rally in tech stocks in the US on Friday sparked interest in the electronics sector, dealers said.
IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) attracted considerable attention, with its shares rising above NT$1,000 for the first time in more than six months, helping the semiconductor industry trend higher, they said.
“MediaTek shares received a boost from the rising popularity of its 5G chips in the global smartphone market, and the upcoming holiday shopping season in US and European markets is expected to push up its sales,” More Rich Securities Consulting Co (摩爾投顧) analyst Chang Chih-chen (張志誠) said.
A US brokerage’s billing of MediaTek as its top stock pick also helped push the company’s shares above NT$1,000 for the first time since May 7, when it closed at NT$1,060.
Shares in MediaTek, second to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in terms of market capitalization, soared 4.27 percent to close at NT$1,025, while TSMC shares added 0.66 percent to close at NT$608.
The TAIEX closed up 116.34 points, or 0.66 percent, at 17,634.47. Turnover was NT$376.463 billion (US$13.55 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$5.43 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The electronics sector closed up 0.95 percent and accounted for nearly 70 percent of total market turnover, while the semiconductor sub-index rose 1.15 percent.
“The tech sector dominated trading today, and many old economy stocks were in the doldrums,” Chang said.
In the transportation sector, airline stocks were under the spotlight on news that some major economies were easing their border controls. China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) surged 3.33 percent to close at NT$26.4, while EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) closed 1.33 percent higher at NT$26.75.
“Judging from the performance of the US markets, I think investors have left inflation concerns behind for the moment, paving the path for a higher TAIEX,” Chang said. “In addition, the strong liquidity in Taiwan’s market is expected to continue, and the TAIEX could soon challenge an intraday high of 17,709 reached on Sept. 29.”
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the