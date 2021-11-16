TAIEX rises on US tech stock rally

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, as a rally in tech stocks in the US on Friday sparked interest in the electronics sector, dealers said.

IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) attracted considerable attention, with its shares rising above NT$1,000 for the first time in more than six months, helping the semiconductor industry trend higher, they said.

“MediaTek shares received a boost from the rising popularity of its 5G chips in the global smartphone market, and the upcoming holiday shopping season in US and European markets is expected to push up its sales,” More Rich Securities Consulting Co (摩爾投顧) analyst Chang Chih-chen (張志誠) said.

A US brokerage’s billing of MediaTek as its top stock pick also helped push the company’s shares above NT$1,000 for the first time since May 7, when it closed at NT$1,060.

Shares in MediaTek, second to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in terms of market capitalization, soared 4.27 percent to close at NT$1,025, while TSMC shares added 0.66 percent to close at NT$608.

The TAIEX closed up 116.34 points, or 0.66 percent, at 17,634.47. Turnover was NT$376.463 billion (US$13.55 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$5.43 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The electronics sector closed up 0.95 percent and accounted for nearly 70 percent of total market turnover, while the semiconductor sub-index rose 1.15 percent.

“The tech sector dominated trading today, and many old economy stocks were in the doldrums,” Chang said.

In the transportation sector, airline stocks were under the spotlight on news that some major economies were easing their border controls. China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) surged 3.33 percent to close at NT$26.4, while EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) closed 1.33 percent higher at NT$26.75.

“Judging from the performance of the US markets, I think investors have left inflation concerns behind for the moment, paving the path for a higher TAIEX,” Chang said. “In addition, the strong liquidity in Taiwan’s market is expected to continue, and the TAIEX could soon challenge an intraday high of 17,709 reached on Sept. 29.”