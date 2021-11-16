Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) yesterday reported double-digit growth in the net fee income of its banking arm, Taishin International Bank (台新銀行), and in premiums generated by its new life insurance unit, Taishin Life Insurance Co Ltd (台新人壽).
The financial conglomerate registered net fee income of NT$4.3 billion (US$154.78 million) last quarter, up 19 percent from a year earlier and an increase of 16.2 percent from a quarter earlier, it told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Net fee income generated by the bank’s wealth management business last quarter grew 33.5 percent to NT$2.38 billion due to falling local COVID-19 cases, although the number was lower than the NT$2.63 billion income reported in the first quarter, the company said.
Photo: Wang Meng-lun, Taipei Times
On an annual basis, income rose 5.8 percent, data showed.
For the wealth management division, insurance policies were the most popular among customers, contributing net fee income of NT$1.71 billion, followed by NT$546 million generated by mutual funds and NT$69 million by investment trusts, the bank’s data showed.
Net fee income of the bank’s credit card business was recorded at NT$455 million, the highest in a single quarter this year, it said.
The lender’s corporate banking business generated net fee income of NT$371 million, up both quarterly and annually, but its consumer banking business saw net fee income fall 11 percent year-on-year to NT$128 million, data showed.
The net fee income of Taishin Financial’s securities unit, Taishin Securities Co (台新證券), advanced 95 percent year-on-year to NT$737 million last quarter, slightly lower than the previous quarter, the company said.
Meanwhile, Taishin Life Insurance reported that its first-year premiums (FYP) reached NT$3.53 billion last quarter, 22 times higher than FYPs of NT$153 million in the previous quarter, and 9.9 times higher than FYPS of NT$323 million a year earlier, corporate data showed.
The life insurer aims to generate FYPs of NT$4 billion by the end of this year and hopes to achieve this goal by collaborating with Taishin Bank.
For the first nine months, the insurer’s cumulative FYPs were NT$3.93 billion, and 80 percent of sales were made in the distribution channels of Taishin Bank, compared with a weighting of 20 percent last year, before Taishin Financial acquired the life insurance unit, data showed.
About 73 percent of sold products were investments, and about 90 percent of all product sales were denominated in foreign currencies, the insurer said.
Taishin Financial has promised the government that it would sell all of its shares in Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) within six years to fund its acquisition of the new life insurance arm and to inject capital into the life insurer.
The company sold about 200 million shares of CHB in June, and plans to issue exchangeable bonds and class F preferred shares in the first half of next year, it said.
The company would then continue selling more CHB shares, president Welch Lin (林維俊) said.
