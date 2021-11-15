For years, Chinese leaders have been fighting an uphill battle to drive funding for small business. They are counting on Beijing’s first-ever stock exchange to get the job done.
The Beijing Stock Exchange, which launches today, is intended as a platform to house small and medium-sized companies that have long faced difficulty raising capital because they are not large enough to list elsewhere.
About 70 companies are to migrate from an existing Chinese board and an additional 10 are to debut for the first time today.
The bourse, which is to carry just a fraction of the number of companies listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen, is meant to broaden financing channels for firms in hopes of furthering China’s technology ambitions and reduce its reliance on the West.
The move also marks a decades-long effort to make the nation’s financial markets — liable to booms and busts — more multifaceted.
The new stock exchange “could be an important cultivation ground for these little giants,” said Chris Liu (劉徽), a senior portfolio manager for China equities at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd (景順投資管理).
Data analysis firm Shenzhen Suntang High-tech Co (廣道高新技術) and quartz crystal component maker AnHui Jing Sai Technology Co (晶賽科技) are among the 10 companies debuting today, having raised 1.5 billion yuan (US$235 million) from share sales in the run-up.
The other 71 firms are to be transferred from a tier of the National Equities Exchange And Quotations Co (NEEQ, 全國中小企業股份轉讓系統), an over-the-counter marketplace for these smaller companies, according to a report by the state-run China Securities Journal.
Technically, the bourse provides easier access to listings than Shanghai’s NASDAQ-style Star board and the tech-heavy ChiNext in Shenzhen — just 200 million yuan for a minimum market capitalization — and is set to have better liquidity than the NEEQ. Wilder price swings are to be allowed — up to 30 percent either way daily — compared with 20 percent on the other two venues.
“Many companies with great innovative potential may one day list on the Star board, but don’t quite cut it given their early stage — this is meant to give them a chance,” said Fu Lichun, cofounder of Beijing Ytai Capital Co.
To be sure, given the mini-sizes of the companies and their start-up nature, the Beijing exchange is unlikely to make a big splash. More than 300 stocks have listed on Shanghai’s Star board since its 2019 launch.
“We expect the initial trading on the Beijing exchange to have only limited impact on the performance of A shares and its liquidity,” China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) analysts, including Li Qiusuo (李求索), wrote in a note.
Daily volume is estimated to be between 15 billion yuan and 30 billion yuan, less than 2.7 percent of the total turnover for mainland markets, they said.
China has been promoting equity financing as it seeks to reduce banks’ exposure to credit risks. Meanwhile, it is keen on breeding “specialized, new” companies to break supply chain bottlenecks, according to a statement from a July meeting of top leaders.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
ROSY VIEWS: Despite corrections in some markets, electronics pushed exports to a 16th month of consecutive growth, securing Taiwan’s role as a global tech leader Exports last month expanded 24.6 percent to a record US$40.14 billion, as a continued global recovery shored up demand for electronics used in new technological applications and digital transformation, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. It is the first time outbound shipments exceeded US$40 billion and the 16th consecutive month of annual growth on the back of strong demand for chips for which Taiwanese firms command leadership on the world stage, the ministry said. “Tight capacity and clear order visibility for chips, the main growth driver, lend further support to Taiwan’s exports,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said at a