CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today, after raising prices by NT$0.2 per liter last week.
The price of diesel would also increase by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after rising NT$0.1 per liter in the previous week, the companies said.
Prices at CPC stations would increase to NT$30.1, NT$31.6 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$28.2 per liter, the state-owned refiner said.
Prices at Formosa stations would advance to NT$30.1, NT$31.5 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$28.0 per liter, the company said.
CPC said in a statement that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 0.45 percent from a week earlier.
The company attributed the increase to positive market sentiment amid signs of higher demand for crude oil, after Saudi Arabia raised the prices of next month’s deliveries to customers in Asia.
CPC said gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.6 per liter this week, but said it would absorb the increase in compliance with government policy.
In addition to Saudi Arabia hiking prices for Asian shipments, the US House of Representatives on Nov. 5 passing a long-awaited infrastructure bill also helped buoy market sentiment, Formosa said in a separate statement.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
ROSY VIEWS: Despite corrections in some markets, electronics pushed exports to a 16th month of consecutive growth, securing Taiwan’s role as a global tech leader Exports last month expanded 24.6 percent to a record US$40.14 billion, as a continued global recovery shored up demand for electronics used in new technological applications and digital transformation, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. It is the first time outbound shipments exceeded US$40 billion and the 16th consecutive month of annual growth on the back of strong demand for chips for which Taiwanese firms command leadership on the world stage, the ministry said. “Tight capacity and clear order visibility for chips, the main growth driver, lend further support to Taiwan’s exports,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said at a