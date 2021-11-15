CPC, Formosa raise prices amid positive sentiment

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today, after raising prices by NT$0.2 per liter last week.

The price of diesel would also increase by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after rising NT$0.1 per liter in the previous week, the companies said.

Prices at CPC stations would increase to NT$30.1, NT$31.6 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$28.2 per liter, the state-owned refiner said.

Prices at Formosa stations would advance to NT$30.1, NT$31.5 and NT$33.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$28.0 per liter, the company said.

CPC said in a statement that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 0.45 percent from a week earlier.

The company attributed the increase to positive market sentiment amid signs of higher demand for crude oil, after Saudi Arabia raised the prices of next month’s deliveries to customers in Asia.

CPC said gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.6 per liter this week, but said it would absorb the increase in compliance with government policy.

In addition to Saudi Arabia hiking prices for Asian shipments, the US House of Representatives on Nov. 5 passing a long-awaited infrastructure bill also helped buoy market sentiment, Formosa said in a separate statement.