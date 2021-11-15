Rising energy prices have created unease among Asian policymakers, who want to extend ultra-loose monetary policies that have supported economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but must also acknowledge that inflationary pressures and interest rates might have bottomed out, Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) said in a report on Friday.
Crude oil prices have more than doubled from last year’s level as most economies emerge from the pandemic, while natural gas prices have surged more than fourfold, fueled by pent-up private demand, public sector spending and supply-side disruptions, the report said.
“Supply-side response is likely, given the macroeconomic and socio-political ramifications of prolonged period of elevated energy prices,” DBS researchers led by chief economist Taimur Baig said in the report, referring to a plan by the US to release oil from its strategic reserves, negotiations between the EU and Russia to ease gas supplies and an adjustment by OPEC to its production quota.
Even so, the report said that oil prices are unlikely to see a correction in the near term amid robust demand worldwide.
Oil prices could hover between US$67 and US$72 per barrel this year, and between US$75 and US$80 per barrel next year, it said.
Economies that are vulnerable to costly conventional energy imports should speed up their shift to renewable energy, it said.
Energy transition is garnering more attention, especially following the two-week COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which ended on Friday, it added.
The report also commented on Asian countries’ ability to manage high energy prices, as well as likely fiscal or monetary policy responses to inflationary pressures.
Policymakers in the region are expected to use various tools to buffer the impact of rising energy prices, the report said, adding: “Our overall assessment is that higher inflation risk is not so great a threat to necessitate strong policy action.”
For example, state-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) activated its price stabilization mechanism last month to limit an increase in retail gasoline and diesel prices, while state-run Taiwan Power Co (台電) in September froze electricity rates from this month to March next year to help stabilize consumer prices, the report said.
The nation’s consumer price index last month rose 2.58 percent from a year earlier, exceeding forecasts, mainly due to higher costs of fresh vegetables and fuel, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Nov. 5.
However, DBS said that the inflationary gauge would not likely stay above the central bank’s 2 percent alert level, expecting it to rise 1.9 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year, the report said.
The central bank would not raise interest rates until the second half of next year, DBS said, but the first increase would come in the third quarter, rather in the fourth quarter as it previously forecast.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
ROSY VIEWS: Despite corrections in some markets, electronics pushed exports to a 16th month of consecutive growth, securing Taiwan’s role as a global tech leader Exports last month expanded 24.6 percent to a record US$40.14 billion, as a continued global recovery shored up demand for electronics used in new technological applications and digital transformation, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. It is the first time outbound shipments exceeded US$40 billion and the 16th consecutive month of annual growth on the back of strong demand for chips for which Taiwanese firms command leadership on the world stage, the ministry said. “Tight capacity and clear order visibility for chips, the main growth driver, lend further support to Taiwan’s exports,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said at a