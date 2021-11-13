PHARMACEUTICALS
AstraZeneca seeks jab profit
AstraZeneca PLC’s widely used COVID-19 vaccine made little contribution to earnings in the third quarter as the British-Swedish company expects the shot to move to “modest profitability” on new orders. AstraZeneca yesterday posted US$1.05 billion in vaccine sales for the period. The company, which has said it would not make a profit from the cheap and easy-to-use shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week unveiled plans to set up a separate unit for vaccines and antibody treatments to focus on its efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. Revenue jumped 47 percent to US$9.74 billion for the third quarter of this year on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings were US$1.08 per share, the company said. The vaccine, Vaxzevria, contributed US$0.01 to earnings per share.
SEMICONDUCTORS
EU warns of scheming
Chipmakers might play off governments “against each other” for subsidies to fix semiconductor shortages, EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said yesterday. While such action is tempting for companies in the current circumstances, it “risks letting taxpayers — whether European or American — pick up the bill and get little from it,” she said. Vestager seemed to target Intel Corp, which is chasing European support to help build more local chip capacity. Vestager said that state aid can only be justified if necessary to start a project and if benefits are shared widely and without discrimination across the EU. The bloc would need to invest up to 330 billion euros (US$378 billion) upfront to fully supply its own chip demands, Vestager said.
ACCOUNTANTS
KPMG sued for US$600m
KPMG LLP was sued for at least US$600 million over its role in the insolvency of Emirati private-equity firm Abraaj Group, the latest in a string of complaints of sloppy auditing made against the sector’s big four. The claimants, two units of Abraaj that are in liquidation, accuse KPMG accountants of having failed “to maintain independence and an appropriate attitude of professional skepticism,” and breached their duty of care when auditing the private-equity firm, court documents filed in Dubai on Nov. 3 showed. If KPMG and its local Lower Gulf subsidiary had complied with their duties, then “irregularities” relating to the firm’s financial statements would have been identified sooner, the claimants said.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon reduces drone staff
Amazon.com Inc has shifted staff working on its Paris-based drone research-and-development center to new projects, marking another setback in the company’s delivery project. The members of the dozen-strong team, which previously focused on drone navigation, were reassigned to new roles from September last year onwards, primarily focusing on COVID-19 testing software, job profiles on LinkedIn showed. “Prime Air continues to make great strides toward our vision of customer orders in 30 minutes or less by drone,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We recognize the only solution worth launching is one that is safe, and we continue to partner closely with regulators in that mission.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos disclosed Amazon’s ambitions to deliver packages by drone in an interview in 2013. The company has said it would continue opening research-and-development outposts in the US and Europe. It held its first successful delivery test as part of a pilot project near Cambridge, England, in 2016.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups