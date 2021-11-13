World Business Quick Take

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca seeks jab profit

AstraZeneca PLC’s widely used COVID-19 vaccine made little contribution to earnings in the third quarter as the British-Swedish company expects the shot to move to “modest profitability” on new orders. AstraZeneca yesterday posted US$1.05 billion in vaccine sales for the period. The company, which has said it would not make a profit from the cheap and easy-to-use shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week unveiled plans to set up a separate unit for vaccines and antibody treatments to focus on its efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. Revenue jumped 47 percent to US$9.74 billion for the third quarter of this year on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings were US$1.08 per share, the company said. The vaccine, Vaxzevria, contributed US$0.01 to earnings per share.

SEMICONDUCTORS

EU warns of scheming

Chipmakers might play off governments “against each other” for subsidies to fix semiconductor shortages, EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said yesterday. While such action is tempting for companies in the current circumstances, it “risks letting taxpayers — whether European or American — pick up the bill and get little from it,” she said. Vestager seemed to target Intel Corp, which is chasing European support to help build more local chip capacity. Vestager said that state aid can only be justified if necessary to start a project and if benefits are shared widely and without discrimination across the EU. The bloc would need to invest up to 330 billion euros (US$378 billion) upfront to fully supply its own chip demands, Vestager said.

ACCOUNTANTS

KPMG sued for US$600m

KPMG LLP was sued for at least US$600 million over its role in the insolvency of Emirati private-equity firm Abraaj Group, the latest in a string of complaints of sloppy auditing made against the sector’s big four. The claimants, two units of Abraaj that are in liquidation, accuse KPMG accountants of having failed “to maintain independence and an appropriate attitude of professional skepticism,” and breached their duty of care when auditing the private-equity firm, court documents filed in Dubai on Nov. 3 showed. If KPMG and its local Lower Gulf subsidiary had complied with their duties, then “irregularities” relating to the firm’s financial statements would have been identified sooner, the claimants said.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon reduces drone staff

Amazon.com Inc has shifted staff working on its Paris-based drone research-and-development center to new projects, marking another setback in the company’s delivery project. The members of the dozen-strong team, which previously focused on drone navigation, were reassigned to new roles from September last year onwards, primarily focusing on COVID-19 testing software, job profiles on LinkedIn showed. “Prime Air continues to make great strides toward our vision of customer orders in 30 minutes or less by drone,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We recognize the only solution worth launching is one that is safe, and we continue to partner closely with regulators in that mission.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos disclosed Amazon’s ambitions to deliver packages by drone in an interview in 2013. The company has said it would continue opening research-and-development outposts in the US and Europe. It held its first successful delivery test as part of a pilot project near Cambridge, England, in 2016.