Malaysia’s economy returned to contraction in the third quarter of this year, the first Southeast Asian economy to report a renewed slump, but the Malaysian central bank said it expects growth to rebound fast when COVID-19 curbs are eased.
GDP in the three months ended September shrank 4.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said yesterday, worse than the 2.6 percent drop predicted by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.
Compared with the previous three months, GDP fell 3.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Photo: AFP
Despite last quarter’s slump, the central bank reaffirmed the Malaysian government’s outlook for economic expansion this year at 3 to 4 percent, with headline inflation at 2 to 3 percent.
It also reiterated the official outlook for GDP to grow 5.5 to 6.5 percent next year.
Monetary policy would remain accommodative to lend support and ensure that price pressures are manageable, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus told a virtual briefing.
“We expected a dip, and this turned out to be much sharper than expected,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore.
However, the country’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate and the reopening of the economy would help deliver a “stronger recovery momentum,” he said.
Malaysia’s main equity index gained 0.5 percent at the midday break.
The ringgit rose 0.1 percent to 4.1675 per US dollar, while 10-year bond yields were up two basis points to 3.60 percent.
The slowdown was seen across all segments of the economy, Shamsiah said.
Even so, the gradual lifting of containment measures and improvements in the labor market would help growth to improve in the fourth quarter, she added.
The deeper-than-expected slowdown last quarter “looks to be the bottom of the cycle as vaccinations have reached a critical mass, the virus wave has retreated and the slashing of curbs has unleashed pent-up demand,” said Tamara Mast Henderson, an ASEAN economist for Bloomberg Intelligence.
The outlook comes days after Malaysia announced that it would open a lane for vaccinated travelers with Singapore, its first such initiative, and agreed to begin a travel corridor with Indonesia early next year.
Malaysia’s rapidly widening vaccine coverage has allowed the local economy to reopen over the past few months, with all but two states in the final phase of the Malaysian government’s national recovery plan.
The nation is also set to reopen the tourist haven of Langkawi Island to overseas visitors on Monday under a pilot project.
The government would evaluate the project before emulating it in other tourist spots in the country, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said last month.
The central bank last week maintained its benchmark policy rate at a record low of 1.75 percent, supporting a nascent economic recovery as virus curbs ease and inflation remains under control. Headline inflation is likely to remain moderate next year, Shamsiah said on Friday, reiterating the bank’s comments last week, and added that the bank would be “mindful of any premature withdrawal of monetary support.”
The Malaysian Monetary Policy Committee would continue to monitor signs of a “more entrenched recovery in an environment of price stability,” she said.
