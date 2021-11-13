Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) reported a net profit of NT$104 million (US$3.74 million) last quarter, up 51 percent from NT$68.72 million a year earlier, driven by strong sales in Taiwan and China.
The skincare company registered revenue of NT$331.45 million last quarter, up 43.45 percent from NT$231.05 million in the third quarter last year, as its Chinese distributors booked more products in August and September, ahead of the annual shopping season around Double 11 Singles’ Day, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Its online sales at home also grew at a double-digit percentage, it said.
During the first nine months, revenue soared 45 percent annually to NT$804 million, but gross margin dropped to 62.6 percent from 66.5 percent, Dr Wu data showed.
Cumulative net profits advanced 60 percent year-on-year to NT$213 million for the first nine months, with earnings per share of NT$4.73, compared with NT$2.96 a year earlier, the data showed.
The firm’s board of directors on Thursday approved a cash dividend distribution proposal of NT$5.22 per common share based on third-quarter profit, it said.
It expects this quarter to be a peak season as usual, bolstered by year-end shopping, the firm said.
Last month, sales grew 80 percent annually to NT$120 million, it said.
Separately, Grape King Bio Ltd (葡萄王), a supplier of probiotics and health foods, reported a net profit of NT$302 million for last quarter, down slightly from NT$303 million a year earlier, company data showed.
Revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year to NT$2.4 billion last quarter from NT$2.17 billion.
Gross margin fell to 80.45 percent last quarter, from 82 percent a year earlier, after operating costs expanded more than 20 percent year-on-year to NT$469 million, the data showed.
In the first three quarters of this year, Grape King registered cumulative net profit of NT$860 billion, up about 1 percent from NT$851 million a year earlier, the data showed.
Earnings per share inched up to NT$5.84 from NT$6.25, it showed.
