World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Diesel additive rationed

The South Korean government began rationing urea, used for cutting diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned resale of the solution amid an acute shortage that is threatening to halt transport and industries. Passenger vehicle drivers are to be given a 10-liter limit and commercial vehicle drivers 30 liters, with all resale banned under a set of measures in effect until the end of the year, the trade ministry said yesterday. Producers and sellers of the solution are required to report all import, production, sale and inventory data to the government daily, the ministry said. About 2 million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks but also passenger vehicles, are required to use the additive, industry experts said. Exports have been banned amid panic buying among drivers and long lines at sellers that still had stock.

FOOD

Beyond Meat loses its luster

Beyond Meat Inc fell sharply in late trading on Wednesday after releasing a disappointing sales projection for the fourth quarter, sparking concern that the company’s fast growth is tapering off. The maker of faux beef and chicken said on Wednesday that revenue is expected to range between US$85 million and US$110 million in the final three months of the year. That was short of analysts’ estimates, marking the second time in the past month that Beyond Meat’s guidance failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations. CEO Ethan Brown expects “continued uncertainty for the balance of this year,” but said the company is “committed to our long-term strategy.” Brown said that the guidance is intentionally conservative, given operational complexities.

PROPERTY

Evergrande escapes default

China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) again averted a default in its biggest test since a liquidity crunch at the property developer began earlier this year, just as the nation’s efforts to limit fallout from the crisis gather steam. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar bonds issued by Evergrande, a spokesperson for Clearstream said. Two investors who hold two of the notes confirmed that they received the payments, asking not to be identified. The embattled developer had to make the coupon payments totaling US$148.1 million before the end of 30-day grace periods on Wednesday after missing initial deadlines last month. Its dollar notes remain at levels that reflect a high likelihood of an eventual restructuring, but have edged up from record lows in recent weeks amid interest from distressed debt buyers.

TECHNOLOGY

Didi vows app relaunch

Didi Global Inc (滴滴) is preparing to reintroduce its apps in China by the end of the year as regulators conclude investigations into the ride-hailing giant, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The government is expected to finalize any penalties for the company by next month, the news agency said. Didi has set aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion) for a potential fine, the sources said. The information had no grounds in fact, Didi said, adding that it was cooperating with the cybersecurity review. Didi has been making changes to its apps to ensure they comply with the new Personal Information Protection Law that took effect on Nov. 1, Reuters said. The relaunched apps are to include an updated user agreement that clearly defines what data will be collected and how it is to be used, a source said.