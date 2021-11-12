SOUTH KOREA
Diesel additive rationed
The South Korean government began rationing urea, used for cutting diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned resale of the solution amid an acute shortage that is threatening to halt transport and industries. Passenger vehicle drivers are to be given a 10-liter limit and commercial vehicle drivers 30 liters, with all resale banned under a set of measures in effect until the end of the year, the trade ministry said yesterday. Producers and sellers of the solution are required to report all import, production, sale and inventory data to the government daily, the ministry said. About 2 million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks but also passenger vehicles, are required to use the additive, industry experts said. Exports have been banned amid panic buying among drivers and long lines at sellers that still had stock.
FOOD
Beyond Meat loses its luster
Beyond Meat Inc fell sharply in late trading on Wednesday after releasing a disappointing sales projection for the fourth quarter, sparking concern that the company’s fast growth is tapering off. The maker of faux beef and chicken said on Wednesday that revenue is expected to range between US$85 million and US$110 million in the final three months of the year. That was short of analysts’ estimates, marking the second time in the past month that Beyond Meat’s guidance failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations. CEO Ethan Brown expects “continued uncertainty for the balance of this year,” but said the company is “committed to our long-term strategy.” Brown said that the guidance is intentionally conservative, given operational complexities.
PROPERTY
Evergrande escapes default
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) again averted a default in its biggest test since a liquidity crunch at the property developer began earlier this year, just as the nation’s efforts to limit fallout from the crisis gather steam. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar bonds issued by Evergrande, a spokesperson for Clearstream said. Two investors who hold two of the notes confirmed that they received the payments, asking not to be identified. The embattled developer had to make the coupon payments totaling US$148.1 million before the end of 30-day grace periods on Wednesday after missing initial deadlines last month. Its dollar notes remain at levels that reflect a high likelihood of an eventual restructuring, but have edged up from record lows in recent weeks amid interest from distressed debt buyers.
TECHNOLOGY
Didi vows app relaunch
Didi Global Inc (滴滴) is preparing to reintroduce its apps in China by the end of the year as regulators conclude investigations into the ride-hailing giant, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The government is expected to finalize any penalties for the company by next month, the news agency said. Didi has set aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion) for a potential fine, the sources said. The information had no grounds in fact, Didi said, adding that it was cooperating with the cybersecurity review. Didi has been making changes to its apps to ensure they comply with the new Personal Information Protection Law that took effect on Nov. 1, Reuters said. The relaunched apps are to include an updated user agreement that clearly defines what data will be collected and how it is to be used, a source said.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups