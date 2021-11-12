As closed borders intensify a skills shortage, demand for Australian mergers and acquisitions lawyers is so high that firms are offering signing bonuses for the first time in 15 years and have nearly doubled recruiting fees.
Firms are also reviewing salaries twice a year and have raised base pay by up to 15 percent as they try to avoid losing workers amid record-high demand for the industry’s services, people in the hiring process said.
“I had sign-on bonuses for nearly every deal in 2007 and this is very much like that, and actually probably more is required in this market to compete for those candidates,” said Belinda Fisher, a legal industry recruiter who has raised her fee from 18 percent to 30 percent of a placed lawyer’s salary.
The measures reflect a sense of desperation among Australian employers as a sharp increase in demand for some services — from M&A law to data analytics to hospitality — runs headlong into a workforce thinned out by two years of closed borders.
Demand for skilled technology workers, for instance, has soared as pandemic-related movement restrictions jolted the world into conducting business online. However, the shortage has been especially pronounced in Australia, where immigration remains on hold.
Job ads are 54 percent above pre-pandemic levels, but the number of job applications is down about the same amount, the employment Web site SEEK showed, just as Australia’s economy reconfigures itself to cope with supply chain blockages and a requirement to automate many aspects of trade.
People in fields seen as essential to the changed conditions — such as data management, business intelligence, cybersecurity and talent acquisition — can expect salary increases of up to 20 percent due to demand, job recruitment company Robert Half said.
“We’re finding ourselves talking to our clients about how they can retain staff, because in many ways the cost of replacement is more,” Robert Half’s Australia director Andrew Brushfield said. “If employers don’t have their back yard sorted, employees are leaving.”
Increasing pay is the main way to attract and keep staff, but flexibility in working at home was a close second, he added.
Wild Tech, a Sydney operator of cloud-based business software, is offering a A$10,000 (US$7,291) signing bonus for the first time because of the “tight labor conditions we’re experiencing,” managing director Grant Wild said. “I haven’t seen [signing bonuses] used this way, having worked 25 years in the technology space.”
Although Australia opened its borders this month to vaccinated citizens, recruiters have said that the difficulty of finding and keeping personnel might worsen next year as workers shake off some of the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdowns and look abroad.
About 2 million of Australia’s 25 million population postponed applying for or renewing a passport since early last year, but the number of applicants is now doubling every two months, an Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups