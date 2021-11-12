The UK economy grew more strongly than expected in September after a surge in service industries and construction.
Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent from August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday. That was quicker than the 0.4 percent pace anticipated by economists.
The quarterly figure was only slightly weaker than the latest Bank of England (BOE) forecast, which might reinforce expectations that policymakers could raise interest rates next month to rein in a rapidly accelerating inflation rate.
Photo: Reuters
“The economy continues to recover from [COVID-19], and thanks to schemes like furlough, the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “We’re forecast to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year. As the world reopens we know that there are still challenges to overcome.”
The ONS revised lower July and August figures, which meant that the economy expanded 1.3 percent in the third quarter and was just 2.1 percent below its level before the pandemic struck. That was slightly slower than the BOE had anticipated, which was looking for a reading of 1.5 percent.
For the month, service industries grew 0.7 percent due to an increase in output from the health sector, as many doctors resumed in-person appointments. Consumer-facing services fell 0.6 percent due to of a drop in retail sales. That could fan BOE concerns of a drop in consumption, which might weigh more heavily on the recovery in the months ahead as inflation bites and taxes increase.
“With the headwinds facing the UK economy growing, we would caution the Bank of England against raising interest rates in the near term to avoid destabilizing an already brittle recovery,” British Chambers of Commerce economics head Suren Thiru said.
Manufacturing fell in the month on a drop in vehicle production, which declined the most since May because of widespread shortages in the supply chain.
Automakers reported difficulties getting hold of semiconductor chips needed to complete vehicles. That limited the supply of new cars, which boosted demand and prices for used vehicles.
“It’s encouraging that the economy maintained some momentum in September, but there’s no denying that this rounded off a tough quarter for businesses, with supply constraints biting hard,” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, the nation’s largest business lobby group. “A combination of rising [COVID-19] cases and shortages of raw materials, components and labor came together to present significant headwinds to growth.”
Construction, which also had been hit by those issues, expanded by 1.3 percent in September. That was driven by both new work as well as repairs and maintenance.
Separate figures showed the trade deficit excluding precious metals widened to almost US$53.54 billion in the third quarter. Exports fell more sharply than expected, and imports rose.
“UK exporters face a difficult winter ahead as supply disruption shows little sign of easing, with profits squeezed as a result,” said Ana Boata, head of economic research at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.
“Those in the automotive, machinery and equipment, and chemicals industries are particularly exposed to a shortage-induced industrial recession, and export performance would continue to be hurt as a result,” she said
The central bank, which shocked markets by leaving the benchmark rate unchanged this month, warned that higher rates could be needed over the coming months if the economy evolves as forecast.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups