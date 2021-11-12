UK economy makes unexpected gains

Bloomberg





The UK economy grew more strongly than expected in September after a surge in service industries and construction.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent from August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday. That was quicker than the 0.4 percent pace anticipated by economists.

The quarterly figure was only slightly weaker than the latest Bank of England (BOE) forecast, which might reinforce expectations that policymakers could raise interest rates next month to rein in a rapidly accelerating inflation rate.

The Bank of England, in London, UK, is pictured on Oct. 31. Photo: Reuters

“The economy continues to recover from [COVID-19], and thanks to schemes like furlough, the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “We’re forecast to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year. As the world reopens we know that there are still challenges to overcome.”

The ONS revised lower July and August figures, which meant that the economy expanded 1.3 percent in the third quarter and was just 2.1 percent below its level before the pandemic struck. That was slightly slower than the BOE had anticipated, which was looking for a reading of 1.5 percent.

For the month, service industries grew 0.7 percent due to an increase in output from the health sector, as many doctors resumed in-person appointments. Consumer-facing services fell 0.6 percent due to of a drop in retail sales. That could fan BOE concerns of a drop in consumption, which might weigh more heavily on the recovery in the months ahead as inflation bites and taxes increase.

“With the headwinds facing the UK economy growing, we would caution the Bank of England against raising interest rates in the near term to avoid destabilizing an already brittle recovery,” British Chambers of Commerce economics head Suren Thiru said.

Manufacturing fell in the month on a drop in vehicle production, which declined the most since May because of widespread shortages in the supply chain.

Automakers reported difficulties getting hold of semiconductor chips needed to complete vehicles. That limited the supply of new cars, which boosted demand and prices for used vehicles.

“It’s encouraging that the economy maintained some momentum in September, but there’s no denying that this rounded off a tough quarter for businesses, with supply constraints biting hard,” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, the nation’s largest business lobby group. “A combination of rising [COVID-19] cases and shortages of raw materials, components and labor came together to present significant headwinds to growth.”

Construction, which also had been hit by those issues, expanded by 1.3 percent in September. That was driven by both new work as well as repairs and maintenance.

Separate figures showed the trade deficit excluding precious metals widened to almost US$53.54 billion in the third quarter. Exports fell more sharply than expected, and imports rose.

“UK exporters face a difficult winter ahead as supply disruption shows little sign of easing, with profits squeezed as a result,” said Ana Boata, head of economic research at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

“Those in the automotive, machinery and equipment, and chemicals industries are particularly exposed to a shortage-induced industrial recession, and export performance would continue to be hurt as a result,” she said

The central bank, which shocked markets by leaving the benchmark rate unchanged this month, warned that higher rates could be needed over the coming months if the economy evolves as forecast.