China’s US trade promises not Biden’s only concerns

Bloomberg





The US is raising concerns with China that go beyond the nation’s purchasing commitments under their existing trade deal, including Beijing’s state-centered industrial policy, US President Joe Biden’s chief trade negotiator said.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) said that the administration “sooner rather than later” would finish its first step of engagement with China, which includes discussion of the so-called phase-one deal from January last year. Some parts of the agreement are set to expire at the end of this year.

China is far behind its purchasing targets, in which it pledged to buy an extra US$200 billion in US agriculture, energy and manufactured products over the 2017 level in the two years through the end of this year.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 12. Photo: Reuters

“We’re raising with China our continuous concerns about the impacts of its extremely robust and very effective industrial policies on our ability to grow, on our ability to compete, on our ability to thrive,” Tai said in Washington on Wednesday. “That is a larger conversation that we feel very strongly that we have to have. It’s not necessarily reflected in the phase-one agreement.”

Washington and Beijing are at odds on economic, military and political fronts. Flashpoints include billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods, US concerns about China using US technology know-how to beef up its military, abuse of state-owned enterprises, subsidies, forced-labor allegations in the Xinjiang region and conflict over supplying next-generation telecommunications equipment to other nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and his lieutenants have elevated the role of technology and value-added manufacturing and technology in China’s economic policy making, directing resources to areas including artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Beijing is also pursuing “civil-military fusion,” or the innovation of dual-use products that could help China’s military and its corporate champions surpass overseas rivals.

Tai met with virtually with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He last month to start discussion of the trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies and this year’s trade deal, officially known as the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement.

The pact called for Beijing to make changes to regulations on intellectual property and other areas, and had specific targets for Chinese purchases of US goods. China has only bought half of the goods it promised to purchase so far, calculations show.

“All of that is about the US positioning itself in this relationship with China in the global economy to seek out the most advantageous position for us to remain competitive and to be able to thrive,” Tai said.

China’s performance under its trade agreement with the US “hasn’t been perfect,” Tai said.

“So what do we do about it? That’s the million-dollar question,” she said, adding, “It’s something we’re working on. We’re optimistic in our work.”

Asked if the US is pushing to spur more Chinese goods purchases by getting the nation to lift its flight ban on Boeing Co.’s 737 Max aircraft, Tai said: “If you’re looking at where the weaknesses might be in terms of phase one, you should expect that we were talking through and exploring all of it.”