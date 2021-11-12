Restaurant trade reports profits despite outbreak

LACKLUSTER GAINS: Disease prevention measures put a big dent in eatery profits, but the industry on the whole survived the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Domestic restaurant chains last quarter managed to stay in the black despite lingering effects of the disease prevention measures that followed a local COVID-19 outbreak.

Gourmet Master Co (美食達人), the operator of cafe and bakery chain 85°C (85度C), posted NT$270 million (US$9.7 million) in net profit for the period from July to September, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.48.

The lackluster results represented a 14 percent retreat from the period in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and came after the chain shut five outlets and two food factories in China. The company posted NT$32 million in asset impairments and another NT$13 million in foreign-exchange losses, company data showed.

In the first three quarters, Gourmet Master accumulated NT$14.8 billion in revenue and NT$910 million in net income, or EPS of NT$5.08.

Revenue last month shrank 3.9 percent year-on-year to NT$1.68 billion, although sales in the first 10 months inched up 2.01 percent to NT$16.5 billion, as the chain tightened operational efficiency during the recovery from the outbreak.

Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府), which operates Korean eateries under multiple brands, reported NT$370 million in revenue for last quarter and NT$180,000 in net profit, or slim EPS of NT$0.03.

Many Taiwanese are continuing to avoid dining activity after authorities lifted bans in late July while extending a level 2 alert through this month.

Cumulative revenues at Tofu stood at NT$1.19 billion, with earnings of NT$66.32 million in the first three quarters, or EPS of NT$2.93, due to a strong market before the level 3 alert in May.

The restaurant trade gained traction last month, as evidenced by a record revenue of NT$207 million, a gain of 20.57 percent from one year earlier, company data showed.

La Kaffa International Co (六角國際), which operates restaurant and beverage chains locally and abroad, said its revenue last quarter was NT$981 million and net income was NT$19 million, or EPS of NT$0.43.

Earnings in the first three quarters totaled NT$61.75 million, or EPS of NT$1.42, it said.

All restaurant chains are optimistic about business this quarter, the high season for corporate and family gatherings, which is expected to receive a further boost from the government-backed Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers.