World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EMPLOYMENT

S Korea’s jobless rate rises

South Korea’s unemployment rate climbed 3.2 percent last month from 3 percent in September, as a planned easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed jobseekers to resume hunting for work, the statistics office reported yesterday. That was higher than economists’ forecasts of 3.1 percent. From a year earlier, the economy added 652,000 positions, marking an eighth straight month of gains. The latest data also showed that the labor participation rate edged up by 0.1 percentage points from September to 62.8 percent. However, the reading is still well below the pre-pandemic peak of 64.1 percent early last year.

INTEREST RATES

Thailand retains rates

The Bank of Thailand yesterday held its benchmark interest rate amid signs that easing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and reopening borders are helping to stabilize the trade and tourism-reliant economy. The bank’s rate-setting committee unanimously decided to hold the key rate at a record low 0.5 percent for a 12th straight meeting. Its policy-setting committee said in a statement that its continued accommodative policy would support growth, that inflation is expected to remain within its target and that it stands ready to use more policy tools if necessary.

BONDS

India to allow retail buyers

India is set to open up its sovereign bond market to individual buyers tomorrow, as it seeks to widen the investor base to fund the government’s massive borrowing program. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to launch the so-called “RBI Retail Direct Scheme” for investors, the Reserve Bank of India said in a media invite. Retail investors can open and maintain their government securities account with the central bank for free, it said. Yields on the nation’s benchmark 10-year government bonds rose over the past five months amid surging crude oil prices, although they have eased this month after New Delhi cut tax on retail fuels.

SPORTSWEAR

Adidas rollouts slowed

Adidas AG yesterday said that COVID-19-related factory closures in Vietnam and consumer boycotts in China are hindering efforts to roll out new sneakers and sportswear. The combination of issues reduced revenue growth by about 600 million euros (US$695 million) in the third quarter, the German company said. Despite higher freight costs and delays in product deliveries, Adidas increased sales by about 9 percent in Europe and North America during the quarter. The situation was more challenging in Asia, where sales fell 8 percent, and business in China plunged 15 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Crackdown affects Tencent

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) revenue grew at a slower-than-expected 13 percent, after China’s sweeping tech crackdown took a toll on businesses, such as gaming and advertising, and pushed it to make a deeper foray into enterprise software and advanced technologies. Sales rose to 142.4 billion yuan (US$22.3 billion) for the July-to-September period, missing an average forecast of 145.4 billion yuan, a company filing showed. Growth decelerated for a sixth straight quarter. Net income was 39.5 billion yuan, compared with the 32.6 billion yuan projected. Tencent last week pledged US$3 billion of resources over the next three years to its cloud business partners and unveiled its first self-made chips for search and video-transcoding applications.