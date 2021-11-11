EMPLOYMENT
S Korea’s jobless rate rises
South Korea’s unemployment rate climbed 3.2 percent last month from 3 percent in September, as a planned easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed jobseekers to resume hunting for work, the statistics office reported yesterday. That was higher than economists’ forecasts of 3.1 percent. From a year earlier, the economy added 652,000 positions, marking an eighth straight month of gains. The latest data also showed that the labor participation rate edged up by 0.1 percentage points from September to 62.8 percent. However, the reading is still well below the pre-pandemic peak of 64.1 percent early last year.
INTEREST RATES
Thailand retains rates
The Bank of Thailand yesterday held its benchmark interest rate amid signs that easing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and reopening borders are helping to stabilize the trade and tourism-reliant economy. The bank’s rate-setting committee unanimously decided to hold the key rate at a record low 0.5 percent for a 12th straight meeting. Its policy-setting committee said in a statement that its continued accommodative policy would support growth, that inflation is expected to remain within its target and that it stands ready to use more policy tools if necessary.
BONDS
India to allow retail buyers
India is set to open up its sovereign bond market to individual buyers tomorrow, as it seeks to widen the investor base to fund the government’s massive borrowing program. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to launch the so-called “RBI Retail Direct Scheme” for investors, the Reserve Bank of India said in a media invite. Retail investors can open and maintain their government securities account with the central bank for free, it said. Yields on the nation’s benchmark 10-year government bonds rose over the past five months amid surging crude oil prices, although they have eased this month after New Delhi cut tax on retail fuels.
SPORTSWEAR
Adidas rollouts slowed
Adidas AG yesterday said that COVID-19-related factory closures in Vietnam and consumer boycotts in China are hindering efforts to roll out new sneakers and sportswear. The combination of issues reduced revenue growth by about 600 million euros (US$695 million) in the third quarter, the German company said. Despite higher freight costs and delays in product deliveries, Adidas increased sales by about 9 percent in Europe and North America during the quarter. The situation was more challenging in Asia, where sales fell 8 percent, and business in China plunged 15 percent.
TECHNOLOGY
Crackdown affects Tencent
Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) revenue grew at a slower-than-expected 13 percent, after China’s sweeping tech crackdown took a toll on businesses, such as gaming and advertising, and pushed it to make a deeper foray into enterprise software and advanced technologies. Sales rose to 142.4 billion yuan (US$22.3 billion) for the July-to-September period, missing an average forecast of 145.4 billion yuan, a company filing showed. Growth decelerated for a sixth straight quarter. Net income was 39.5 billion yuan, compared with the 32.6 billion yuan projected. Tencent last week pledged US$3 billion of resources over the next three years to its cloud business partners and unveiled its first self-made chips for search and video-transcoding applications.
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a