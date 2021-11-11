Southeast Asia’s booming Internet economy is set to double to US$363 billion by 2025, eclipsing the previous forecast of US$300 billion, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co showed.
E-commerce, travel, media, transport and food are driving the region’s digital growth, with online spending this year rising 49 percent to US$174 billion, the companies said in their most recent annual report.
The region added 60 million new Internet users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by Thailand and the Philippines.
Southeast Asia, home to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Lazada and Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed (騰訊) Sea Ltd, is forecast to see a 62 percent increase in e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, as home-bound consumers pick up groceries and essentials from the likes of Lazada’s RedMart and Sea’s Shopee.
Online shopping is forecast to hit US$234 billion in 2025, compared with a previous estimate of US$172 billion, making up 64 percent of the region’s total estimated digital GMV of US$363 billion, the report said.
“Continued shifts in consumer and merchant behavior, matched with strong investor confidence, have ushered Southeast Asia to its ‘digital decade’ — and the region is on its way toward US$1 trillion GMV by 2030,” Google and its partners said in the report.
Deals for Internet companies in Southeast Asia totaled US$11.5 billion in the first half of this year, putting the region on track to surpass the US$11.6 billion investment in all of last year.
Some of the region’s most valuable tech start-ups, including Grab Holdings Inc and GoTo, are preparing to go public to raise capital or allow early investors to monetize their holdings.
Indonesia is the region’s largest digital economy, with online spending forecast to double to US$146 billion by 2025.
Venture capital deals in the country in the first half of this year surpassed the full-year totals of each of the past four years, the report said.
Vietnam is expected to grow at the fastest rate among the six countries tracked by the study, nearly tripling in online GMV over the next four years, the report added.
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a