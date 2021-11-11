SE Asia’s Internet economy to hit US$363bn by 2025

Bloomberg





Southeast Asia’s booming Internet economy is set to double to US$363 billion by 2025, eclipsing the previous forecast of US$300 billion, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co showed.

E-commerce, travel, media, transport and food are driving the region’s digital growth, with online spending this year rising 49 percent to US$174 billion, the companies said in their most recent annual report.

The region added 60 million new Internet users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by Thailand and the Philippines.

Southeast Asia, home to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Lazada and Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed (騰訊) Sea Ltd, is forecast to see a 62 percent increase in e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, as home-bound consumers pick up groceries and essentials from the likes of Lazada’s RedMart and Sea’s Shopee.

Online shopping is forecast to hit US$234 billion in 2025, compared with a previous estimate of US$172 billion, making up 64 percent of the region’s total estimated digital GMV of US$363 billion, the report said.

“Continued shifts in consumer and merchant behavior, matched with strong investor confidence, have ushered Southeast Asia to its ‘digital decade’ — and the region is on its way toward US$1 trillion GMV by 2030,” Google and its partners said in the report.

Deals for Internet companies in Southeast Asia totaled US$11.5 billion in the first half of this year, putting the region on track to surpass the US$11.6 billion investment in all of last year.

Some of the region’s most valuable tech start-ups, including Grab Holdings Inc and GoTo, are preparing to go public to raise capital or allow early investors to monetize their holdings.

Indonesia is the region’s largest digital economy, with online spending forecast to double to US$146 billion by 2025.

Venture capital deals in the country in the first half of this year surpassed the full-year totals of each of the past four years, the report said.

Vietnam is expected to grow at the fastest rate among the six countries tracked by the study, nearly tripling in online GMV over the next four years, the report added.